The B-52s Returning to Las Vegas with New 2026 Residency Dates

The B-52s will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for three shows on April 22, 2,4 and 25, 2026, at 8 p.m., extending their residency due to overwhelming fan demand.

Since debuting their Las Vegas residency in May 2023, The B-52s have delivered a run of sold-out performances. In 2026, the beloved group will return, performing hits like “Rock Lobster,” “Private Idaho,” “Roam,” and “Love Shack.”

Tickets start at $49.50, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at here, here, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Citi is the official card of The B-52s at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Dec. 4, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit here.

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. PT. Venetian Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Dec. 4, at 10 p.m. PT.

About The B-52s

The B-52s, called "The World’s Greatest Party Band" are known for such songs as “Rock Lobster,” “Dance This Mess Around,” “Private Idaho,” “Roam” and “Deadbeat Club." They saw a re-emergence on the pop scene with their 2008 CD Funplex, which bowed at #11 on the Top 200.

Formed on an October night in 1976 following drinks at an Athens, GA, Chinese restaurant, the band played their first gig at a friend’s house on Valentine’s Day 1977. Naming themselves after Southern slang for exaggerated 'bouffant’ hairdos, the newly-christened B-52s (Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Keith Strickland, Cindy Wilson and Ricky Wilson) began weekend road trips to New York City for gigs at CBGB's and a handful of other venues.

Their self-titled debut disc, produced by Chris Blackwell, sold more than 500,000 copies on the strength of their first singles, the garage rock party classic “Rock Lobster” and “52 Girls.” The album placed at #152 on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” and #99 on VH1’s “Greatest Albums of All Time.”