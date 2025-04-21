THE GLASS MENAGERIE is Now Playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams​ is now playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre. Performances run through May 4, 2025.

The fragile world of the Wingfield family unfolds with poetic intensity in Tennessee William’s classic memory play. Set in a faded St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield yearns for a gentleman caller to rescue her shy daughter Laura. Amidst Laura's delicate glass figurines and Tom's yearning for escape, the family grapples with lost dreams and harsh realities.

Williams' lyrical prose and haunting imagery paint a poignant portrait of love and loss, weaving together the delicate threads of memory, illusion, and the unbreakable bonds of family.​

