Steve Martin & Martin Short Return To Encore Theater With Two-Show Run, September 2023

Following their sold-out performances in June 2022, legendary comedians Steve Martin & Martin Short will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a two-night engagement in fall 2023.

On Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, the titans of comedy will bring their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" tour back to the intimate venue, allowing audiences to experience the iconic duo's chemistry and stage presence on a more personal level. Martin and Short will be joined by special guests Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko for both performances. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST.

Ticket Information

2023 Performance Dates: Sept. 22-23, 2023; Both shows at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST

Price: Tickets starting at $59.50 plus applicable fees

Point Of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Martin and Short's subversive and often self-deprecating humor is a reflection of the friendship they have forged both on- and off-stage for over three decades. The masters of comedy have toured together since 2015 when they launched their first live show, "A Very Stupid Conversation." The jokes in "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" come at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as Martin and Short mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.

Martin and Short recently presented their praised comedy style while co-hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022), where Martin joined the illustrious 16th Timers' Club after a 13-year gap since his last hosted episode. They also currently star together with Selena Gomez in Hulu's hit comedy series, Only Murders in the Building.

For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.