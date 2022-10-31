Stand-up Comedian Joe Gatto's NIGHT OF COMEDY Tour Coming to Vegas in January

As part of his upcoming Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy Tour, celebrated TV personality, comedian, and producer Joe Gatto has announced a one-night-only performance at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT on AXS.com.

Best known for the comedic improvisation show Impractical Jokers and The Misery Index, Gatto is a founding member of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe which has toured with a live comedy show to perform to sold-out crowds across the world in arenas like Madison Square Garden in New York City and the O2 arena in London. Gatto is one-half of the "Two Cool Moms" podcast, and has made a guest appearance in This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long. Continuing his nationwide stand-up comedy tour, the Staten Island native will bring a night of one-of-a-kind laughs to The Theater stage.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit www.virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

