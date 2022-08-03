Smash Magazine Presents Butcher Babies At Backstage Bar & Billiards

Energetic heavy metal band Butcher Babies are returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Backstage Bar & Billiards (601 E. Fremont St.) in Downtown Las Vegas. Presented by Smash Magazine, the band will perform Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, alongside special guests Uncured.

Tickets start at $25 plus applicable fees and are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase at www.smashmagazine.com or www.eventbrite.com. Concert goers must be 21 years old or older to attend. Doors are at 8 p.m.



For nearly a decade, Butcher Babies have been crushing stages worldwide with their vicious live performance and explosive energy. Their stage presence is a hypnotic spectacle that leaves audiences hungry for more. Frontwomen Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey, guitarist Henry Flury, bassist Jason Klein and drummer Chase Brickenden juxtapose brutal, aggressive riffs with beautiful melodies that wail with emotional redemption. Hailing from the City Of Angels, Butcher Babies aided in the jubilant revival of the Metal scene on the Sunset Strip. While gaining attention from several record labels the band signed a worldwide deal with Century Media Records in December 2012. Less than a year later, July 2013, they released their debut album GOLIATH, produced by Josh Wilbur (Gojira, Lamb of God, Hatebreed). Followed by their highly anticipated sophomore headbanger, TAKE IT LIKE A MAN, August 2015, produced by Logan Mader (FFDP, Gojira, Soulfly). The evolution continues as the band is set to release their third full studio album, October 27, 2017, LILITH, produced by Steve Evetts (Suicide Silence, Dillinger Escape Plan, The Cure). With three albums and two EPs under their belt, Butcher Babies have reached a new level of maturity solidifying a triumphant return after a brief creative hiatus to write and rebuild. This album runs the gamut between exploring the dark roots of lust and the high energy thrash hijinks that Butcher Babies have become known and loved for.



Straight from the underground, Smash Magazine pumps live music through the veins of the Las Vegas Valley! Download the FREE MOBILE APP by texting "SMASH" to '888-111' to buy concert tickets, enter prize giveaways and read the latest community news! Available on Apple and Android devices.