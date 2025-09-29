Sir Rod Stewart Returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of his return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this past weekend, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer, songwriter and performer Rod Stewart has revealed he’ll return in 2026 with “The Encore Shows,” from May 27 through June 6.

The six new 2026 concerts going on sale are May 27, 29, and 30 and June 2, 4, and 6. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets may be purchased online here. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available for the previously-announced performances of October 1, 3, and 4, 2025.

“Next year will mark 15 years at The Colosseum and I still get terribly excited each time I return. I love this theatre,” Rod Stewart said. “So come along and we’ll forget the world outside for a couple of hours at The Encore shows!”

Rod Stewart launched his Las Vegas residency, Rod Stewart: The Hits., at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2011. Over 13 years and 200 performances later, the residency became one of the venue’s longest-running and most acclaimed shows. While the milestone run concluded in 2024, Stewart returned by popular demand with “The Encore Shows” in 2025. Presented in partnership by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas, “The Encore Shows” feature his biggest hits, plus surprises, deep cuts, and stunning new production elements.

Citi is the official card of “The Encore Shows” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale running Thursday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT.

About Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 250 million records and singles sold worldwide. Drawing from his 50+ year catalog of hit songs, Stewart's personally creates a unique setlist for each show, with chart-toppers like, “Have I Told You Lately,” “Maggie May,” “You Wear it Well,” “Hot Legs,” “Broken Arrow,” “Infatuation,” “You’re in My Heart,” “Do You Think I’m Sexy,” “Some Guys Have All the Luck,” “Rhythm of My Heart,” “Young Turks,” “Sailing,” “Tonight’s The Night,” and “Forever Young,” as well as a few surprises and covers in the mix.

A two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Stewart’s catalog includes ten No. 1 albums and 31 Top 10 singles in the U.K., six of which reached No. 1, plus 17 Top 10 albums, with four reaching No. 1, and 16 Top 10 singles in the US. Accolades include the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016, he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello