SLANDER, Subtronics, & Sara Landry Set for Weekends 3 and 4 of Sphere's UNITY

Dance music curators Insomniac and Tomorrowland have unveiled three artists joining the star-studded lineup for UNITY, the new live experience debuting at Sphere in Las Vegas in August.

On Saturday, September 27, SLANDER will take over with their blend of energetic melodic bass. Kicking off the final weekend of UNITY’s run at Sphere on Friday, October 17 is Sara Landry. Finally, closing out UNITY on Saturday, October 18, is bass music powerhouse Subtronics, who will bring his high-octane beats and genre-blending sound to Sphere.

Designed as a multi-hour immersive experience, UNITY blends cinematic 360° visuals, original orchestration, and world-building from Insomniac and Tomorrowland’s most beloved festival realms, culminating each night with a powerful live performance from a globally renowned artist.

For decades, Insomniac and Tomorrowland have created festivals that bring people together through music and community. This summer, these worlds unite inside Sphere as Tomorrowland’s themes of Planaxis, Adscendo and Orbyz merge with Insomniac’s universes of Beyond Wonderland, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape, Countdown, and EDC.

Limited UNITY at Sphere tickets are still available for the September 19-20, September 26-27, and October 17-18 dates. For tickets and more information, visit here. Curated travel packages and exclusive hotel experiences are also available here via Vibee. See the full artist lineup and dates below.

UNITY at Sphere Artist Lineup

8/29 – Chase & Status

8/30 – Kaskade

8/31 – Eli Brown

9/19 – DJ Snake

9/20 – Alan Walker

9/26 – To Be Announced

9/27 – Slander

10/17 - Sara Landry

10/18 – Subtronics

About Insomniac

Founded 31 years ago, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company’s premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world’s largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days. The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

About Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland was first held in 2005 and has since become one of the world’s most notable global music festivals, where music and magic converge. It takes place every year in summer and stretches over 2 weekends, welcoming 400,000 People of Tomorrow from over 200 countries, and selling out in minutes year after year. Tomorrowland caters to all genres in electronic dance music with hundreds of renowned artists performing across more than 16 different stages.