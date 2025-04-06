SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL Included in Super Summer Theatre Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Super Summer Theatre has announced its lineup for the 2025 season, promising an unforgettable summer of entertainment at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park “under the stars”. This year's season features a diverse array of performances that will captivate audiences of all ages.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will open the season May 28 and close June 14. This delightful musical parable brings the Biblical saga of Joseph and his coat of many colors to vibrant life. Joseph, his father's favorite son, is blessed with prophetic dreams. Sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, Joseph's adventures in Egypt lead him to rise to power and ultimately reconcile with his family.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical will open July 5 and run through July 19. Dive into the underwater world of Bikini Bottom with SpongeBob and his friends in this energetic and colorful musical. SpongeBob's optimism and determination shine as he faces challenges and adventures, making this show a hit for audiences of all ages.

Legally Blonde The Musical will run August 6 through August 23. Follow the journey of Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Elle discovers her true potential and defies expectations while staying true to herself in this fun and empowering musical.

Singin’ In The Rain will run from September 11 through September 27. Adapted from the beloved 1952 film, this musical captures the transition from silent films to "talkies" in Hollywood. Featuring iconic songs and dance numbers, it tells the story of Don Lockwood, Kathy Selden, and Lina Lamont as they navigate the changing landscape of the movie industry.

Tickets go on sale May 1, 2025

About Super Summer Theatre:

Super Summer Theatre has been a beloved Las Vegas tradition for 50 years, offering high- quality theatrical productions in a beautiful outdoor setting. Located at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, the theatre provides a unique experience where audiences can enjoy live performances under the stars.

