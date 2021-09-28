SARAH HESTER ROSS LIVE: MUSIC & COMEDY Announces Extension at Notoriety Live Through November

Meeting popular demand, "Sarah Hester Ross LIVE: Music & Comedy" has been extended at Notoriety Live at Neonopolis through November. The multi-talented musical comedian will perform every Thursday at 9 p.m. through Nov. 18. Tickets for newly announced show dates are now on sale.



"I'm ecstatic to continue my residency at Notoriety through November," said Hester Ross. "The audience enthusiasm, participation and support has been incredible and I look forward to many more nights of music and laughter."



The world-traveling entertainer wrote, directed and produced her one-of-a-kind music and comedy show that features the original material that has garnered her millions of social media followers, as well as new songs that leave audiences rolling in the aisles.



The viral TikTok star, who was featured on "America's Got Talent" and "The Dr. Demento Show," also performs at Bar at Times Square at New York-New York Hotel & Casino, in the top-rated dueling piano show in Las Vegas.



Hester Ross recently released a self-written single, "Don't Be a Ball Sack," as well as a comedy album, "It's All a Joke." She has been a featured performer at L.A. Comedy Club's Dragon Room, Four Funny F:-)ckers, Laugh Factory and many other acclaimed venues.



Hester Ross has performed in "Raiding the Rock Vault" and "The D*Word: A Musical," and has musically directed and written for "Spoofical the Musical," "Worst Show in Vegas" and produced and starred in "Pianos to the Death Game Show" in Orlando and Las Vegas.



Hester Ross presents a formidable combination of musical and theatrical talents, which has earned her a reputation for good-natured comedic exuberance, both on and off stage, as well as the moniker, "The Hilarious Redhead."



"Sarah Hester Ross LIVE: Music & Comedy" performs at 9 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 18 at Notoriety Live at Neonopolis. Tickets start at $35 (plus taxes and fees) and are now on sale at sarahhesterross.com/shows.