Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine to Perform At Red Rock Resort

America's loudest lounge singer is coming back to Las Vegas. Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine will return to Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $40 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Monday, July 31, 2023 at 10 a.m.



America's loudest lounge singer Richard Cheese performs swingin' Vegas versions of rock and rap songs, "swankifying" popular Top40 hits into retro vocal standards. Imagine Sinatra singing Radiohead, and you've got Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine. Since 2000, Cheese has released 20 albums and sold more than 225,000 CDs.



Richard Cheese's songs have been featured in the movies "The LEGO Batman Movie," "Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice," and "Dawn Of The Dead," on HBO's "The Leftovers" and on ABC-TV's "Dancing With The Stars," and he's performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, CNN with Anderson Cooper, ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show, Jack Black's "Festival Supreme," England's Sonisphere, MTV's Say What Karaoke?, KROQ's Kevin & Bean Show, Howard Stern, The Jonathon Brandmeier Show, Opie & Anthony, and as the house band 20 times on NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly. The lounge legend has played hundreds of sellout concerts all over the world, from Las Vegas to London, from Portland to Portugal, from Honolulu to Hollywood. With his snappy jazz trio, his tiger-striped tuxedo, and his enormous microphone, Richard Cheese presents the perfect mix of music, martini, and madcap. Viva Las Queso.



Tickets for Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine are $40, $50 and $80 plus taxes and fees for reserved seating. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 31, 2023 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests must be 21 years or older.



About Red Rock Resort

A recipient of the AAA Four-Diamond Award since 2008, Red Rock Resort is one of Las Vegas' premier, off-strip luxury resorts located near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The resort features 796 guest rooms and suites, a 25,000-square-foot Well & Being spa, a spectacular pool area, movie theatre, bowling and a full array of gaming, including a bingo room, race and sports book and table games. The property's restaurants include T-Bones Chophouse, 8 Noodle Bar, Lucille's BBQ, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Yard House, Scott Conant's Masso Osteria, the Grand Café, Feast Buffet and several casual dining options. Other amenities include meeting and convention space and Kid's Quest, a supervised child care facility. Red Rock Resort is owned and operated by Station Casinos. To learn more, visit RedRock.SCLV.com