Pop Rockers Pablo Cruise to Perform at Las Vegas's Santa Fe Station

Platinum-certified pop rockers Pablo Cruise will bring their infectious grooves to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, May 9, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Formed in 1973, Pablo Cruise released eight studio albums over a decade, during which time five singles reached the top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100. Known for their smooth blend of rock and pop, the band gained fame with hits like “Whatcha Gonna Do?” and “Love Will Find a Way,” selling millions of records worldwide. Their music, characterized by honest, down-to-earth lyrics and infectious grooves, has earned them a loyal following.

After a hiatus in the 1980s, the band reunited in 2005, with founding members David Jenkins (guitar, vocals) and Cory Lerios (keyboards, vocals) still at the helm. Now joined by Larry Antonino (bass, vocals), Robbie Wyckoff (vocals, percussion), and Sergio Gonzalez (drums, percussion), Pablo Cruise continues to captivate audiences with high-energy live performances across the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets for Pablo Cruise are $42.50, $52.50, and $62.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 9, 2025 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here or through Ticketmaster here.

