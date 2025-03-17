Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On March 15, the Las Vegas stage show RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! reached its 1,000th show milestone. The star-studded cast of Season 17 - Jewels Sparkles, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Onya Nerve, Sam Starr, and Suzie Toot - made dazzling appearances to help celebrate the landmark occasion.

Performing in the 1,000th show special were the residency’s current cast members, Asia O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Kylie Sonique Love, Morphine Love Dion, and Plane Jane. Additionally, extra special guests Alexis Mateo, Naomi Smalls, Derrick Barry, Cheryl Hole, and many more were in attendance. The 1,000th show is now available to watch globally on WOW Presents Plus. Take a look at photos from the celebration below!

The ‘RuPaul's Drag Race Live!’ residency premiered on the VEGAS STRIP in 2020 at legendary venue The Flamingo and is performed by a rotating cast of past competitors from the ‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ global franchise. Throughout the residency’s five years, over 30 queens from across THE FRANCHISE have graced The Flamingo stage.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/ Getty Images for Live Nation



Asia O'Hara

Asia O'Hara

Jaida Essence Hall

Ginger Minj

Jaida Essence Hall

Morphine Love Dion

Asia O'Hara

Ginger Minj

Jaida Essence Hall

Jaida Essence Hall

Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Plane Jane, Morphine Love Dion and Asia O'Hara

Asia O'Hara, Morphine Love Dion, Jaida Essence Hall and Plane Jane

Morphine Love Dion, Asia O'Hara, Plane Jane and Jaida Essence Hall

Daniel Franzese

Jeff Perla

Jose Figueroa

Daniel Franzese

Ricky Cornish and Karsyn Bonora

Travis Cronin

Marcus Dixon

Misty Holland

Jonathan Borge

Danielle Canada

Joanna Dang

Jillian Lopez

Sunshine Durham

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast members Suzie Toot, Sam Star, Lana Ja'Rae, Jewels Sparkles, Onya Nurve and Lexi Love

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast members Suzie Toot, Sam Star, Lana Ja'Rae, Jewels Sparkles, Onya Nurve and Lexi Love

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Sam Star

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Suzie Toot

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Lexi Love

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Onya Nurve

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Jewels Sparkles

Kennedy Davenport

Ginger Minj

Jaymes Mansfield

Symone

Hot Chocolate

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Lana Ja'Rae

RuPaul (C) with the cast and crew of "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast member Plane Jane

"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast member Morphine Love Dion

"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast member Asia O'Hara

"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast members Plane Jane and Morphine Love Dion

Deja Skye

Mirage

Naomi Smalls

Cheryl Hole

Jae Gurley

Jaida Essence Hall

Yara Sofia

"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast members Jaida Essence Hall, Morphine Love Dion, Ginger Minj, Asia O'Hara and Plane Jane

Kylie Sonique Love

Ty French

Comments