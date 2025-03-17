News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!'

By: Mar. 17, 2025
On March 15, the Las Vegas stage show RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! reached its 1,000th show milestone. The star-studded cast of Season 17 - Jewels Sparkles, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Onya Nerve, Sam Starr, and Suzie Toot - made dazzling appearances to help celebrate the landmark occasion. 

Performing in the 1,000th show special were the residency’s current cast members, Asia O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Kylie Sonique Love, Morphine Love Dion, and Plane Jane. Additionally, extra special guests Alexis Mateo, Naomi Smalls, Derrick Barry, Cheryl Hole, and many more were in attendance. The 1,000th show is now available to watch globally on WOW Presents Plus. Take a look at photos from the celebration below!

The ‘RuPaul's Drag Race Live!’ residency premiered on the VEGAS STRIP in 2020 at legendary venue The Flamingo and is performed by a rotating cast of past competitors from the ‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ global franchise. Throughout the residency’s five years, over 30 queens from across THE FRANCHISE have graced The Flamingo stage. 

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/ Getty Images for Live Nation

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Asia O'Hara

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Asia O'Hara

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Jaida Essence Hall

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Ginger Minj

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Jaida Essence Hall

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Morphine Love Dion

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Asia O'Hara

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Ginger Minj

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Jaida Essence Hall

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Jaida Essence Hall

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Plane Jane, Morphine Love Dion and Asia O'Hara

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Asia O'Hara, Morphine Love Dion, Jaida Essence Hall and Plane Jane

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Morphine Love Dion, Asia O'Hara, Plane Jane and Jaida Essence Hall

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Daniel Franzese

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Jeff Perla

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Jose Figueroa

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Daniel Franzese

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Ricky Cornish and Karsyn Bonora

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Travis Cronin

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Marcus Dixon

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Misty Holland

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Jonathan Borge

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Danielle Canada

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Joanna Dang

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Jillian Lopez

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Sunshine Durham

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast members Suzie Toot, Sam Star, Lana Ja'Rae, Jewels Sparkles, Onya Nurve and Lexi Love

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast members Suzie Toot, Sam Star, Lana Ja'Rae, Jewels Sparkles, Onya Nurve and Lexi Love

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Sam Star

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Suzie Toot

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Lexi Love

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Onya Nurve

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Jewels Sparkles

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Kennedy Davenport

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Ginger Minj

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Jaymes Mansfield

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Symone

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Hot Chocolate

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Lana Ja'Rae

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
RuPaul (C) with the cast and crew of "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!"

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast member Plane Jane

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast member Morphine Love Dion

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast member Asia O'Hara

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast members Plane Jane and Morphine Love Dion

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Deja Skye

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Mirage

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Naomi Smalls

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Cheryl Hole

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Jae Gurley

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Jaida Essence Hall

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Yara Sofia

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast members Jaida Essence Hall, Morphine Love Dion, Ginger Minj, Asia O'Hara and Plane Jane

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Kylie Sonique Love

Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!' Image
Ty French

