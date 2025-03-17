Photos: RuPaul & Cast Celebrate 1000th Show of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!'

Take a look at photos from the celebration below!
On March 15, the Las Vegas stage show RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! reached its 1,000th show milestone. The star-studded cast of Season 17 - Jewels Sparkles, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Onya Nerve, Sam Starr, and Suzie Toot - made dazzling appearances to help celebrate the landmark occasion.
Performing in the 1,000th show special were the residency’s current cast members, Asia O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Kylie Sonique Love, Morphine Love Dion, and Plane Jane. Additionally, extra special guests Alexis Mateo, Naomi Smalls, Derrick Barry, Cheryl Hole, and many more were in attendance. The 1,000th show is now available to watch globally on WOW Presents Plus. Take a look at photos from the celebration below!
The ‘RuPaul's Drag Race Live!’ residency premiered on the VEGAS STRIP in 2020 at legendary venue The Flamingo and is performed by a rotating cast of past competitors from the ‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ global franchise. Throughout the residency’s five years, over 30 queens from across THE FRANCHISE have graced The Flamingo stage.
Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/ Getty Images for Live Nation
Asia O'Hara
Asia O'Hara
Jaida Essence Hall
Jaida Essence Hall
Morphine Love Dion
Asia O'Hara
Jaida Essence Hall
Jaida Essence Hall
Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Plane Jane, Morphine Love Dion and Asia O'Hara
Asia O'Hara, Morphine Love Dion, Jaida Essence Hall and Plane Jane
Morphine Love Dion, Asia O'Hara, Plane Jane and Jaida Essence Hall
Jeff Perla
Jose Figueroa
Ricky Cornish and Karsyn Bonora
Travis Cronin
Marcus Dixon
Misty Holland
Jonathan Borge
Danielle Canada
Joanna Dang
Jillian Lopez
Sunshine Durham
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast members Suzie Toot, Sam Star, Lana Ja'Rae, Jewels Sparkles, Onya Nurve and Lexi Love
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast members Suzie Toot, Sam Star, Lana Ja'Rae, Jewels Sparkles, Onya Nurve and Lexi Love
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Sam Star
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Suzie Toot
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Lexi Love
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Onya Nurve
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Jewels Sparkles
Kennedy Davenport
Symone
Hot Chocolate
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 cast member Lana Ja'Rae
RuPaul (C) with the cast and crew of "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!"
"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast member Plane Jane
"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast member Morphine Love Dion
"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast member Asia O'Hara
"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast members Plane Jane and Morphine Love Dion
Deja Skye
Mirage
Naomi Smalls
Cheryl Hole
Jae Gurley
Jaida Essence Hall
Yara Sofia
"RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" cast members Jaida Essence Hall, Morphine Love Dion, Ginger Minj, Asia O'Hara and Plane Jane
Kylie Sonique Love
Ty French
