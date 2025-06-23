Photos: New Kids On The Block Kick Off 'The Right Stuff' Las Vegas Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This past weekend, Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids On The Block launched their highly anticipated debut Las Vegas residency, “THE RIGHT STUFF,” at Dolby Live at Park MGM, to a sold-out house and acclaim from fans and critics alike. Take a look at photos below!

“THE RIGHT STUFF” Las Vegas Residency is the New Kids On The Block’s biggest celebration yet, designed to immerse attendees in a heart-pounding night of hits, spectacle, celebration and showmanship.

NKOTB is taking over Dolby Live at Park MGM, allowing the band to bring in massive performance elements that can’t be brought on the road. The New Kids will play exclusively in Vegas this year, for what is certain to become a special destination for their beloved Blockheads and visitors alike.

Tickets for the upcoming shows are on sale now here, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

June 2025: 25, 27, 28

July 2025: 2, 3, 5

Nov. 2025: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Feb. 2026: 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

THE RIGHT STUFF Afterparty Experience hosted by Donnie Wahlberg also kicked off this weekend at On The Record Speakeasy and Club. Fans keep the party going post-show on select Saturday nights with special guest DJs KayGee & Vin (of Naughty by Nature) feat. Illtownsluggaz (June 21 & July 5) and DJ D-NICE (on June 28). Tickets to the Afterparty Experience are sold separately.

New Kids On The Block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide -- including back-to-back international #1 songs, 1988’s Hangin’ Tough and 1990’s Step By Step -- and a series of crossover smash R&B, pop hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Cover Girl,” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You,” “Step By Step” and “Tonight.” The group which started with humble Boston beginnings grew to shatter concert box office records playing an estimated 200 concerts a year, in sold out stadiums throughout the world.

Since reuniting in 2007, NKOTB have toured consistently to sold out arenas, have sold nearly 4 million tickets and have doubled their crowd sizes. The Boston natives have been bestowed with their very own, “New Kids on the Block Day,” an honor not many can claim, and have played Fenway three times before. The group solidified their place in Hollywood with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since reuniting and will continue representing Boston on their journey long into the future. Their first full-length studio album in 11 years, Still Kids, was released last year to praise from fans and critics alike. Their highly anticipated debut Las Vegas residency, THE RIGHT STUFF, will take place on select dates from June 20 – July 5, 2025, November 1 – November 15, 2025 & February 14 – February 28, 2026 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Photo credit: Brian Babineau @brian_babs_babineau / Al Powers @powersimagery

Comments