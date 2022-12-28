Photos: Journey To The Underworld In CHRISTMAS IN HELL In Las Vegas
"Christmas In Hell," the very unconventional holiday musical, by Gary Apple and directed/choreographed by Lorna Ventura, is finishing its premier run in Las Vegas.
If you weren't in Sin City to see it, take this photo journey into the bowels of Hell to get a glimpse of what you missed.
Photo Credit: Carolyn Lajara
Jonathan T.Miller, Zak Risinger, Christopher Sutton & Linda Neel
Buck Hujabre, Lyn Philistine, Christopher Sutton & Lind Neel
Dylan Sutton & Christopher Sutton
Set design by motion graphic artist Anna Cissa Pinto.
Ensemble of Christmas In Hell
Lyn Philistine & Christopher Sutton
Ensemble of Christmas In Hell
Jonathan T. Miller, Christopher Sutton, Linda Neel & Zak Risinger
Zak Risinger & Christopher Sutton
Elise Santora, Linda Neel & Lyn Philstine
Elise Santora and Christopher Sutton
Buck Hujabre & Dylan Sutton
Zak Risinger, Lyn Philistine & Buck Hujabre
Buck Hujabre with Dylan Sutton, Christopher Sutton, Zak Risinger & Lyn Philistine
Christopher Sutton, Dylan Sutton, Buck Hujabre & Jonathan T. Miller
Ensemble of Christmas In Hell
Elisa Santora
Christopher Sutton & Zak Risinger
Dylan Sutton
Zak Risinger, Christopher Sutton, Lyn Philistine, Buck Hujabre & Jonathan T. Miller
Dylan Sutton & Christopher Sutton
Zak Risinger, Jonathan T. Miller, Linda Neel & Christopher Sutton
