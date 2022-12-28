Photos: Journey To The Underworld In CHRISTMAS IN HELL In Las Vegas

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
“Christmas In Hell,” the very unconventional holiday musical by Gary Apple, is finishing its premier run in Las Vegas.

Dec. 28, 2022  

"Christmas In Hell," the very unconventional holiday musical, by Gary Apple and directed/choreographed by Lorna Ventura, is finishing its premier run in Las Vegas.

If you weren't in Sin City to see it, take this photo journey into the bowels of Hell to get a glimpse of what you missed.

Photo Credit: Carolyn Lajara

Christopher Sutton

Jonathan T.Miller, Zak Risinger, Christopher Sutton & Linda Neel

Buck Hujabre, Lyn Philistine, Christopher Sutton & Lind Neel

Dylan Sutton & Christopher Sutton

Lyn Philistine & Zak Risinger

Set design by motion graphic artist Anna Cissa Pinto.

Linda Neel & Buck Hujabre

Ensemble of Christmas In Hell

Lyn Philistine & Christopher Sutton

Ensemble of Christmas In Hell

Jonathan T. Miller, Christopher Sutton, Linda Neel & Zak Risinger

Zak Risinger & Christopher Sutton

Elise Santora, Linda Neel & Lyn Philstine

Elise Santora and Christopher Sutton

Buck Hujabre & Dylan Sutton

Zak Risinger, Lyn Philistine & Buck Hujabre

Buck Hujabre with Dylan Sutton, Christopher Sutton, Zak Risinger & Lyn Philistine

Christopher Sutton, Dylan Sutton, Buck Hujabre & Jonathan T. Miller

Ensemble of Christmas In Hell

Elisa Santora

Christopher Sutton & Zak Risinger

Dylan Sutton

Zak Risinger, Christopher Sutton, Lyn Philistine, Buck Hujabre & Jonathan T. Miller

Dylan Sutton & Christopher Sutton

Zak Risinger, Jonathan T. Miller, Linda Neel & Christopher Sutton


