Photos: Inside Look at Premiere of Cirque du Soleil's MAD APPLE in Las Vegas

Mad Apple - the newest Las Vegas production from live entertainment leader Cirque du Soleil - celebrated its mad debut at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas last night. Mad Apple is a high-energy cocktail of comedy, music, dance and high-flying acrobatics that delivers New York's wildest night out under the Vegas lights. Tickets are available here.

Notable entertainers and athletes joining to fête the new production on opening night included: GRAMMY Award-winner Anderson .Paak, Vegas Golden Knights players Reilly Smith, Deryk Engelland, Shea Theodore and Laurent Brossoit; and Discovery+'s Ghost Adventures stars Aaron Goodwin and Jay Wasley.

Featuring stand-up comedy, a first in a Cirque du Soleil show, Mad Apple's headlining comedians Brad Williams and Harrison Greenbaum, and freestyle comedy rapper Chris Turner entertain guests with on-the-spot, often rowdy improvs. Featuring a live musical tour-de-force celebrating the best of NYC music past and present led by musical director Xharlie Black, five lead vocalists and a five-piece band; six daring acrobatic acts; and 48 cast members from around the world, the show blurs the lines between circus, live entertainment and New York nightlife culture.

Mad Apple is performed Friday through Tuesday, with no shows on Wednesdays and Thursdays. There are two shows nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Schedule may vary on select dates.

Ticket prices start at $59 and are available at MadAppleLV.com. Due to adult themes and content, children under 16 are not permitted. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, click here.

Take an inside look at the show and the premiere with the pictures below!

Photo Credits: Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil