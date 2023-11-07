Photos: Inside Katy Perry's Final Las Vegas Residency Show; New Music Confirmed For 2024

This past Saturday, (Nov. 4, 2023), global pop superstar Katy Perry took her final bow on the Resorts World Theatre stage at Resorts World Las Vegas, concluding her final headlining performance of her celebrated resident production, “Katy Perry: PLAY.”

Perry’s roaring success over the last two years has captivated hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world throughout the entirety of her run, with a packed theater for every performance since the production’s debut in December 2021.

Perry seemingly confirmed new music for 2024 as the show's curtain displayed a message at the end of the show.

The Resorts World Theatre’s 200-foot stage evolved into a playful wonderland of tantalizing visuals for the last time as Perry’s fans gave her a standing ovation as the curtain closed on her final show while colorful balloons and blue butterfly confetti showered the crowd.

“I want to say thank you first and foremost to my whole cast and crew, there are over 100 of us working on this show for two years. This show would have never have happened without my teammates at AEG, Direct Management, Squared Division, Baz Halpin, Silent House and Kris Pooley,” said Perry. To my fans, what a wonderful celebration this has been. I have loved the energy and the creativity you bring to every era, without you, there would no PLAY. Thank you for taking me on this journey.”

Katy’s final performance brought fans from near and far, including some notable celebrities. Amongst the crowd was spotted Celine Dion with her children, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Zoe Saldana, and Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Perry even took a moment to welcome superfan, Renato Salazar, on stage. Salazar, who has been to all 80 shows, would hold up his phone with the show number for Katy to call out during each show. Because of this, Katy considered him as part of her crew, thanking him with a special gift on stage including a crew laminate, his own crew shirt, and a signed program.

“I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again,” said Perry tearfully. So this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free. Cause never forget, love is and will always be the key.”

Throughout her run, the multi-platinum Perry delivered 80 high-energy performances of her creative spectacular, featuring imaginative sets and 11 larger-than-life props paired with intricate production. Perry even threw pieces of her own props, her special KP cereal, into the audience. The vibrant five-act performance consisted of 20 musical numbers including nine No. 1 hits like “Firework,” “Roar,” “Teenage Dream” and “California Gurls.”

The top-level execution of the state-of-the-art engagement did not go unnoticed, as “Katy Perry: PLAY'' was previously nominated for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Award for “Best Residency” and named the winner for “Best Strip Headliner” by Best of Las Vegas in 2022, along with myriad other top-residency commendations.

Check out the photos: Katy Perry Katy Perry Katy Perry Katy Perry Katy Perry Katy Perry Katy Perry Katy Perry Katy Perry Katy Perry

Resorts World Casino

Resorts World Casino

The final curtain

Photo: Taylor O’Sullivan