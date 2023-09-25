Photos: Carrie Underwood Returns to Resorts World Theatre in REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency

Award-winning superstar and Resorts World Theatre’s first resident headliner, Carrie Underwood, made her highly-anticipated return to Las Vegas with back-to-back sold-out shows of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency over the weekend, Sept. 22-23, 2023. Friday also marked the release of Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), featuring six new tracks, giving fans an additional reason to celebrate as she dazzled the crowd throughout the show.

Now through Sept. 30, guests can take part in the exclusive The Denim & Rhinestones Experience in front of Resorts World Theatre. Fans can experience a fun-filled, pop-up exhibition with interactive photo installations celebrating the return of REFLECTION and the release of Underwood’s album, with activations themed to songs from the album including “Crazy Angels,” “Out of That Truck,” and more. Physical and digital orders of Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) are available HERE.

It was a busy weekend for Underwood, who currently stars in her 11th consecutive show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football and attended Sunday’s Steelers-Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where she was interviewed live by Sunday Night Football’s Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on NBC’s pre-game show Football Night in America.

Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, Underwood’s REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency continues to be a can’t-miss show in Las Vegas, garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and selling out runs since its premiere in December 2021. Underwood kicked off her 2023 run of shows on Wednesday, June 21, and recently announced her 18-show extension in 2024. Show dates include March 6-9, 13, 15-16; May 22, 25-26, 29, 31; June 1; and Aug. 14, 16-17, 21, 23-24. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus.

The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology. For tickets or more information on REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, visit AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

Check out photos from Underwood's return to Las Vegas here:

ABOUT REFLECTION: THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

The first artist to grace the Resorts World Theatre stage, Underwood opened the doors of the 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre with a sold-out premiere in December 2021. Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency quickly became a must-see show in Las Vegas garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and selling out all runs in 2022.

A one-of-a-kind production that can only be seen in Las Vegas, the show was conceived by Underwood to celebrate highlights of her career and greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international recording and touring artist. REFLECTION brings beloved fan favorites to life in a whole new way, utilizing spectacular special effects, pyrotechnics and state-of-the-art visual and audio technology with extravagant set pieces that couldn’t be packed up and moved from city to city.

Underwood takes the entertainment value to new heights as she is joined onstage by her band, dancers, aerialists and a special virtual orchestra in a high-energy production that combines the spirit of Nashville and the glitz, glamour and spectacle Las Vegas audiences have come to expect. For more information on these performances or to purchase tickets, visit AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

ABOUT CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK.

All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards.

She ended last year as Billboard’s Top Country Female 2022 and was honored as The Country Star of 2022, her 10th win from the fan-voted People’s Choice Awards. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness.

She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021.

Carrie has starred in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for 10 consecutive seasons. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and throughout 2022 and 2023, and has been extended into 2024.

A deluxe edition of her album, Denim & Rhinestones, which she co-produced, is out now, featuring six new tracks. She completed her 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR in March and launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE’S COUNTRY, in June.

Photo Credit: Jeff Johnson