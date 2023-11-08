Park West Gallery Reveals Top-10 Finalists for Third Annual Made in Vegas Art Competition





 Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery has revealed the top-10 finalists for the third annual Made in Vegas art competition. Hand-picked from hundreds of submissions, representing thousands of pieces of original fine art created by the most talented and innovative artists living in Las Vegas, the Made in Vegas finalists now have a one-in-ten shot to be offered a prestigious, year-long contract with Park West Gallery, the world’s largest art dealer. In addition, the winning artist will have the opportunity to display their work on the walls of Park West Gallery at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, alongside masterpieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, and other art world legends.
 
The Las Vegas community now has the opportunity to make their voices heard, as the competition will shift to in-person, public voting to narrow the field down to three. The winner will then be chosen by a panel of world-renowned artists and Park West Gallery representatives.
 
The top-10 finalists’ work will be displayed, and public voting will take place, inside Park West Gallery at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, beginning Monday, November 13, 2023.

The top-10 finalists include:

 
Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.
 
Keep up with Park West Gallery on FacebookXInstagram and YouTube at @ParkWestGallery.
 

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world’s largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it’s masterpieces from history’s greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery at ParkWestGallery.com. Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West’s online collecting events, visit ParkWestGallery.com
 





