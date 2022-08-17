Park West Gallery Announces August Artist Showcase With Renowned Metal Alumination Artist Cris X

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is continuing its artist showcase series in August with a free exhibition and fan event with world renowned Metal Alumination artist Cris X. Held Saturday, Aug. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to view Cris X's one-of-a-kind work, while he hosts a live painting, meet and greet and Q&A.



Born in the Big Apple, New York City, Cris Woloszak was destined for big things from a young age. Growing up Cris fell in love with fast cars, and when his family moved down to South Florida, Cris found a new passion; the ocean. Cris took his love of custom painted cars, combined with his new love for marine life, and in 2005 launched his Jaws of Fire Collection. This collection is a combination of automotive paint and hand-laid flames airbrushed onto a fiberglass marine taxidermy mold. The first shark Cris placed in an art gallery sold within 3 hours of being hung on the wall. The rest of his success soon followed.



About Cris X

From the Jaws of Fire collection, Cris then expanded to Metal Aluminations. Aluminations are custom painted works of art hand-ground into Aluminum than candied with custom automotive paint colors. The combination of grinding and artwork hand-done on these pieces was a partnership made to be eye candy. It sparked the interest of galleries across the country.



Each piece Cris makes is a reflection of his everyday life, mixing vibrant candy colors with marine surroundings. No two pieces will ever be exactly the same because they are all originals, making all of his works highly collectible. The pieces he makes are made from the finest materials, including custom hand-mixed candy colors, cut and ground aluminum, hand laid flame, tribal and other designs taking an extensive amount of time for the pieces to come to perfection.



Cris currently lives on the Space Coast of Florida, where he surrounds himself with his passions: Surfing, Classic Cars, and Marine wildlife. He is always working on new pieces, including custom commission pieces from his home studio. He plans on continuing developing and expanding original artwork with Jaws of Fire, Alumination works, and tiki masks. His newest works include a stained-glass line on metal with a range of themes, including some Disney. The stained-glass metal collection has brought Cris' artwork to a new level of excellence and has had rave reviews since launching in early 2015. We couldn't be more excited about what the future looks like for Cris X Art.



Each Cris Woloszak metal piece is a one-of-a-kind work of art. The metal medium starts with a clean piece of aluminum. Cris then grinds it into the substrate, which creates a 3-D reflective effect. After the grinding, Cris applies transparent candy colors through a gravity-fed spray process onto the piece to tint the metal, enhancing the grinds' reflective quality. This creates the background for the artwork. From there, images, whether it be figurative, aquatic scenes, or Cris's signature Fire Heart, are hand-painted using both traditional hand brushwork and airbrush techniques. After completing the details, several clear coat layers are applied before the piece is polished to perfection.



