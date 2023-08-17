Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery Hosts Free Exhibition of Alexandre Renoir

Held Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to view Renoir’s one-of-a-kind work.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Comic Opera BEHOLD THE MAN to Have World Premiere at Opera Las Vegas Photo 3 Comic Opera BEHOLD THE MAN to Have World Premiere at Opera Las Vegas
Video: Katy Perry Teases New Music Following Las Vegas Residency Photo 4 Video: Katy Perry Teases New Music Following Las Vegas Residency

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery Hosts Free Exhibition of Alexandre Renoir

 Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is continuing its artist showcase series in August with a free exhibition and fan event with renowned impressionist artist and great grandson of famed French Impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Alexandre Renoir. Held Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to view Renoir’s one-of-a-kind work, while he hosts a live painting, meet-and-greet and Q&A. 
 
Alexandre was born in the town of Cagnes-sur-Mer on July 7, 1974. Cagnes-sur-Mer is a lush urban settlement located in the Côte d’Azur in southern France. Alexandre’s hometown was also the retreat and final home of his famed great-grandfather, French Impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir. At the age of 4, Alexandre and his family moved to Western Canada.
 
Alexandre’s exposure to art began at a young age. Always surrounded by art, Alexandre was immersed in his family’s history and French culture. While drawing and sketching, Alexandre demonstrated a vivid imagination. His parents saw his creative abilities and decided he should be in art-oriented schools and classes. Renoir attended the Virginia Park School and the Victoria School of Performing and Visual Arts in Edmonton, Alberta.
 
Alexandre tried his hand in many different endeavors including: goldsmithing, silversmithing, jewelry design, graphic design, photography, and theater arts. In 2004, Alexandre was given the opportunity to pursue painting full time by a prestigious publisher in Beverly Hills, California. This was Alexandre’s breakthrough moment. Finally realizing what he was always meant to do, he dove into a career in painting. Over the next 12 years, Alexandre traveled the world and displayed his work in numerous galleries and exhibitions.
 
Alexandre bases his style in Impressionism, a style his ancestor helped innovate, but his style and technique departs from that of his great-grandfather. Whereas Pierre-Auguste captured French lifestyle, culture, and landscape in his intricate works, Alexandre’s approach focuses on looser, nature-inspired compositions. Pierre-Auguste joked that a palette knife is only good for cleaning a palette. Alexandre, on the other hand, exclusively paints with palette knives, going so far as to design custom knives to achieve the effects he desires.
 
Instead of mixing his paints on a palette, Alexandre prefers to mix his paint directly on the canvas. The technique produces vibrant colors not seen in traditional, 19th-century Impressionism. His use of thick, impasto texture creates paintings infused with dimension and depth that harkens to Impressionism’s emphasis on light. Much like Pierre-Auguste, Alexandre prefers to paint bright and joyful works. He takes to heart his great-grandfather’s philosophy: “There are too many unpleasant things in life as it is without creating still more of them,” preferring to portray the pleasurable and serene aspects of life.
 
Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037. Keep up with Park West Gallery on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube at @ParkWestGallery.
 



RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Shania Twain to Return to Las Vegas With COME ON OVER Residency Photo
Shania Twain to Return to Las Vegas With 'COME ON OVER' Residency

One of music’s most renowned trailblazers and the top-selling female country artist of all-time, Shania Twain, is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! opening at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, May 10, 2024.

2
Take A Terrifying Journey Into The Dark And Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Comp Photo
Take A Terrifying Journey Into The Dark And Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Company

​​​​​​​Embrace the macabre and step into the twisted world of ABANDON, a frightening, kinky, and darkly humorous theatrical experience, where the line between pleasure and pain blurs into a mind-bending world of unspeakable horrors and forbidden desires. Presented by Las Vegas Horror Show, LLC and co-produced with Vegas Theatre Company, ABANDON will explore the darkest corners of the human psyche and terrify Las Vegas audiences for a five-week run in the vibrant Las Vegas Arts District, beginning Thursday, October 5, 2023.

3
Feature: LAUGHTERNOON Starring Adam London Celebrates 10 Years In Las Vegas Photo
Feature: LAUGHTERNOON Starring Adam London Celebrates 10 Years In Las Vegas

Many talented people pursue their dream of performing in Las Vegas. Adam London lives the dream, celebrating 10 years headlining in the family-friendly Laughternoon Thursday to Sunday.

4
Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Las Vegas Residency Dates Photo
Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Las Vegas Residency Dates

Blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue, Voltaire will usher in a new destination nightlife scene with Minogue at the forefront in an exclusive U.S residency that comes on the heels of her smash hit “Padam Padam” and upcoming “Tension” album release.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Katy Perry Teases New Music Following Las Vegas Residency Video Video: Katy Perry Teases New Music Following Las Vegas Residency
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Happy Days
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Barren Landscape
Open-Door Playhouse (8/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Substitute
Open-Door Playhouse (7/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American La Ronde
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (10/06-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Yesterday
Open-Door Playhouse (8/06-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You