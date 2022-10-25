PARTICLE INK: SPEED OF DARK Announces Final Extension Through Sunday, December 4

Following a run extended multiple times due to its enthusiastic reception, "Particle Ink: Speed of Dark" announces its Las Vegas Arts District production will conclude Sunday, Dec. 4.

The immersive experience brings visitors through a portal into the 2.5th dimension through live performance mixed with street art, projection mapping and augmented reality. It has captivated thousands of visitors since it first opened in April with its mixed-reality exploration of the juncture between the physical world and the metaverse.

"We are so grateful we were able to debut the Particle Ink Metaverse in the Las Vegas Arts District-the city's hub for exciting local art and entertainment," said Jennifer Tuft, co-chief executive officer, Kaleidoco. "What we launched as a 12-week limited engagement was extended three times, and we could not be prouder of what this team has been able to accomplish. The full embrace we received from the local community was warmer than we could have ever imagined, and we are looking forward to making exciting announcements about our next steps in the very near future."

"Speed of Dark" has received praise for its inventiveness from a cross-section of media and entertainment-industry influencers, including Majestic Repertory Theatre Founder Troy Heard, who declared, "It's the best thing in Las Vegas right now."

Revealing a rupture in the Particle Ink Metaverse, where the virtual world blends into the physical world, "Speed of Dark" invites visitors to explore an abandoned warehouse that contains a portal into the 2.5th dimension. Otherwise invisible, the in-between realm of the 2.5th is that liminal space between waking and sleeping, where the rabbit waits before being pulled out of the hat and where ideas reside waiting to be found.

Inside The LightHouse visitors encounter an otherworldly realm inhabited by characters made of pure light springing from the inventive minds of The LightPoets. On crossing the threshold into the place where the veil between dimensions is thinnest, guests will find themselves within the pages of a living graphic novel-a world created with ink and paper by a grieving Artist. Illustrations leap from the walls to foretell events that will forever change the lives of the Artist and his wife Lilith. A place of pure magick and captivating performance, "Speed of Dark" offers every visitor an opportunity for personal, intimate interactive exploration alongside complete immersive spectacle.

Each "Speed of Dark'' experience lasts approximately one hour and takes place Thursdays through Sundays at 7 and 9 p.m. and Mondays at 7 p.m. inside The LightHouse, located at 918 S. Main Street in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ParticleInk.com.

Brought to life by a team whose resumes include Sleep No More, Cirque du Soleil, Disney Imagineering and myriad other creative endeavors, the Particle Ink Metaverse blends the virtual world into the physical world through mixed-reality and innovative technologies. Particle Ink encompasses thought-provoking creativity, imaginative interactive installations and mind-bending, dynamic digital and physical portals designed to enlighten and inspire audiences. For more information, visit particleink.com.