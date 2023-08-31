Open-Door Playhouse to Mark Third Anniversary With SHE WAS DICK TRACIE in September

Debuting September 20, 2023.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

Open-Door Playhouse continues to produce short plays in podcast form. It marks its third anniversary by presenting She Was Dick's Tracie, debuting September 20, 2023 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

This play is part of Open-Door Playhouse's second annual Celebrating Women in Theatre.

Red, a dynamite redhead is found lying in a pool of her own blood in a back alley. Senior Detective Harry and his Assistant Jack and a coroner are called to the scene to solve her murder: Unknowingly, each of them have a connection to the recently deceased.

Bernadette Armstrong directs a cast that includes Gary Lamb, David Purdham, Peter Bonoff and Maureen Davis.

Sandra Cruze is the playwright. Her previous work includes a full-length play (Little Sugar), a short film (The Physics of Killing), a web series (We're Not Dead Yet) and a musical (Moonshine Mamas).

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org



