Open-Door Playhouse to Debut THE LIBRARIAN in May

In the short play The Librarian, the title character finds her book selections for the Sunny Valley Middle School library challenged by the school board, in a storyline that echoes recent news headlines.

Open-Door Playhouse will present this play in podcast form beginning Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Kim Hlavac directs actors Dalia Vosylius and JD Cullum.

Hoyt Hilsman is the playwright. The prolific writer's plays have been in collected in three themed volumes: family, history and politics. He is a current member and past president of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here