Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Open-Door Playhouse to Debut THE LIBRARIAN in May

Open-Door Playhouse will present this play in podcast form beginning Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Apr. 23, 2023  

Open-Door Playhouse to Debut THE LIBRARIAN in May

In the short play The Librarian, the title character finds her book selections for the Sunny Valley Middle School library challenged by the school board, in a storyline that echoes recent news headlines.

Open-Door Playhouse will present this play in podcast form beginning Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Kim Hlavac directs actors Dalia Vosylius and JD Cullum.

Hoyt Hilsman is the playwright. The prolific writer's plays have been in collected in three themed volumes: family, history and politics. He is a current member and past president of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here




Songbook Series to Launch at The Space With a Tribute to Henry Krieger Photo
Songbook Series to Launch at The Space With a Tribute to Henry Krieger
Marshun Entertainment is launching the Beyond the Songbook Series, on Monday, April 24, at The Space, Las Vegas, with a tribute to Henry Krieger, the composer of three Broadway musicals, Dreamgirls, The Tap Dance Kid, and Side Show.
Erika Jayne Will Perform BET IT ALL ON BLONDE Residency At House Of Blues Las Vegas Photo
Erika Jayne Will Perform BET IT ALL ON BLONDE Residency At House Of Blues Las Vegas
World-renowned TV-personality and Billboard chart-topping dance artist Erika Jayne announced her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Bet It All On Blonde, at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Nate Bargatze Adds Performance At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, June 7 Photo
Nate Bargatze Adds Performance At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, June 7
Due to high demand, comedian and resident headliner Nate Bargatze has announced an additional performance of “The Be Funny” Tour to his June appearances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Fans can now see Bargatze on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8 p.m..
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WOMAN ON THE 97TH FLOOR On April 26 Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WOMAN ON THE 97TH FLOOR On April 26
Open-Door Playhouse founder and artistic director Bernadette Armstrong directs actors Gloria Tsai and Michael Fletcher in Woman on the 97th Floor.

More Hot Stories For You


Open-Door Playhouse to Debut THE LIBRARIAN in MayOpen-Door Playhouse to Debut THE LIBRARIAN in May
April 23, 2023

In the short play The Librarian, the title character finds her book selections for the Sunny Valley Middle School library challenged by the school board, in a storyline that echoes recent news headlines.
Songbook Series to Launch at The Space With a Tribute to Henry KriegerSongbook Series to Launch at The Space With a Tribute to Henry Krieger
April 20, 2023

Marshun Entertainment is launching the Beyond the Songbook Series, on Monday, April 24, at The Space, Las Vegas, with a tribute to Henry Krieger, the composer of three Broadway musicals, Dreamgirls, The Tap Dance Kid, and Side Show.
Erika Jayne Will Perform BET IT ALL ON BLONDE Residency At House Of Blues Las VegasErika Jayne Will Perform BET IT ALL ON BLONDE Residency At House Of Blues Las Vegas
April 19, 2023

World-renowned TV-personality and Billboard chart-topping dance artist Erika Jayne announced her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Bet It All On Blonde, at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Nate Bargatze Adds Performance At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, June 7Nate Bargatze Adds Performance At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, June 7
April 18, 2023

Due to high demand, comedian and resident headliner Nate Bargatze has announced an additional performance of “The Be Funny” Tour to his June appearances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Fans can now see Bargatze on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8 p.m..
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WOMAN ON THE 97TH FLOOR On April 26Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WOMAN ON THE 97TH FLOOR On April 26
April 18, 2023

Open-Door Playhouse founder and artistic director Bernadette Armstrong directs actors Gloria Tsai and Michael Fletcher in Woman on the 97th Floor.
share