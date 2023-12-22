Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Open-Door Playhouse to Debut THE GOLDEN FLEECE in Podcast Form in January

Directed by Bernadette Armstrong, starring Rosney Mauger. Debuting on January 17, 2024.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL BRINGS GLAMOUR TO THE STARBRIGHT THEATRE DEC. 12 Photo 1 Feature: CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL BRINGS GLAMOUR TO THE STARBRIGHT THEATRE DEC. 12
The Bad Boys of R&B Jodeci Announce Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas Photo 2 The Bad Boys of R&B Jodeci Announce Las Vegas Residency
Renowned Las Vegas Mentalist Paul Draper Elected To Leadership Council Of The Magic Circle Photo 3 Renowned Las Vegas Mentalist Paul Draper Elected To Leadership Council Of The Magic Circle
ENCHANT CHRISTMAS Partners With VGK Foundation To Donate 10,000 Junior Tickets To Las Vega Photo 4 ENCHANT CHRISTMAS Partners With VGK Foundation To Donate 10,000 Junior Tickets To Las Vegas Community

Open-Door Playhouse to Debut THE GOLDEN FLEECE in Podcast Form in January

Open-Door Playhouse is continuing to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play The Golden Fleece will debut on January 17, 2024 online at Click Here

Jason is tired, no one remembers him, and the sun won't let him sleep or even get drunk. But when he realizes there's an audience there, he makes a promise to tell the whole truth of what happened to him and Medea.

Bernadette Armstrong directs. Rosney Mauger stars.

Isaac Byrne is the playwright. The recipient of an MFA in Directing from Texas State University, he is also an actor and director. He is the artistic director of Theatre 4the People. His plays include Outlaw Wedding; MJ, a poetic spell in three parts; Ophiology; Letters to a Young Cosmonaut; One.Two.Three.; Carr(y)on; and Tarantella.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
T-Pain Set As 2024 Resident Performer At Resorts World Las Vegas Photo
T-Pain Set As 2024 Resident Performer At Resorts World Las Vegas

GRAMMY Award-Winning artist, producer, songwriter, icon T-Pain will be taking center stage at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub as the venues' new resident artist in 2024. The “Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin')” and “Bartender” hitmaker will captivate crowds at the globally renowned party destinations, marking his first-ever Las Vegas residency.

2
Las Vegas Natural History Museum Announces Winter Programming Photo
Las Vegas Natural History Museum Announces Winter Programming

Discover the winter break programming happening at Las Vegas Natural History Museum during ‘A December to Remember’. Enjoy educational and fun activities for the whole family.

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Las Vegas Awards; SCREAM’D, INHERIT THE WIND, Majestic R Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Las Vegas Awards; SCREAM’D, INHERIT THE WIND, Majestic Repertory Theatre & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Open-Door Playhouse Spotlights Holiday Plays This Month Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Spotlights Holiday Plays This Month

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is spotlighting seven of the most popular holiday-themed comedies and dramas in its archives from December 18 through December 31, 2023 online.

More Hot Stories For You

David Blaine: IMPOSSIBLE To Launch On New Year's Eve Weekend at Encore Theater at Wynn Las VegasDavid Blaine: IMPOSSIBLE To Launch On New Year's Eve Weekend at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
Las Vegas Natural History Museum Announces Winter ProgrammingLas Vegas Natural History Museum Announces Winter Programming
Instrumental and Vocal Ensemble Time for Three to Perform at the UNLV Performing Arts Center, January 26Instrumental and Vocal Ensemble Time for Three to Perform at the UNLV Performing Arts Center, January 26
Open-Door Playhouse Spotlights Holiday Plays This MonthOpen-Door Playhouse Spotlights Holiday Plays This Month

Videos

MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre Video
MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Video
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE Video
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Right Down Santa Claus Lane in Las Vegas Right Down Santa Claus Lane
Open-Door Playhouse (12/13-1/13)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones in Las Vegas Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Golden Fleece in Las Vegas The Golden Fleece
Open-Door Playhouse (1/17-2/17)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
First Ladies Of Disco; The Ultimate Flashback Experience in Las Vegas First Ladies Of Disco; The Ultimate Flashback Experience
Myron's At The Smith Center (1/23-1/23)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You