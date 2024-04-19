Open-Door Playhouse to Debut New Podcast Play ONE WORD in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play One Word will debut on May 16, 2024.

Weeks after her father's passing, Ellie and her mother Janet take a few moments to relax outside as the day draws to a close. Distracted by the wide variety of birds that fill the trees around them, Janet seems unaware of Ellie's discomfort. What starts as a casual conversation soon turns to a heated discussion about Ellie's frustration about not being told the truth about the seriousness of her father's illness.

Bernadette Armstrong directs Camille Ameen and Elaine Mello.

Bara Swain is the playwright. The exceptionally prolific Greenwich Village-based writer has created numerous plays for both adult and juvenile audiences. There have been over 80 live productions and over 50 virtual productions of her works, garnering over 70 honors/awards.

Because the American holiday of Mother's Day occurs during May, Open-Door Playhouse will be saluting mothers with an entire slate of plays opening during the month of May in which mothers figure prominently.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org