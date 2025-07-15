Open-Door Playhouse To Release New Audio Play FRIENDLY UNEMPLOYMENT THis September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open-Door Playhouse will release a new audio play, FRIENDLY UNEMPLOYMENT, beginning September 3, 2025, on its online platform at opendoorplayhouse.org. The short comedy will explore the strange case of a couple with no jobsâ€”and no shortage of money.

In FRIENDLY UNEMPLOYMENT, Matt and Lisa raise eyebrows among their friends Erin and Tom, who canâ€™t understand how the jobless pair always seem to have money to spend. As the friends dig deeper, questions pile up in this comedic look at relationships, secrets, and self-deception.

Miranda Stewart will direct a cast featuring Michael Fletcher as Matt, Caitlin Bell as Lisa, Brittany Vallely as Erin, and Jaime Pla as Tom.

The play is written by Kevin B, whose recent work The Jelly Bean was featured in the Pittsburgh New Works Festival. His other credits include The Little Match Girl Isnâ€™t Going to Die, American Strippers, Does It Rain on Mars?, James Franco and Me: An Unauthorized Satire, Kill the Virgin, The Italian Wife, We Ride at Dawn or Whenever, and Beautiful Beautiful Cleopatra. Kevin B is also an actor, director, and producer.

Founded in 2020 by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse presents short and one-act plays in podcast format, reminiscent of mid-century radio dramas. Since its launch, the company has produced plays by writers from around the U.S. and internationally, including submissions from Canada, France, Greece, Australia, and the Czech Republic. Open-Door Playhouse received a 2021 Communicator Award for the play Custody and a 2023 Webby Award nomination for Whatâ€™s Prison Like.

Plays are produced by Armstrong, with sound engineering by David Peters, sound effects from Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All productions are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, California.

There is no paywall for content on the Open-Door Playhouse website. Listeners can stream all episodes for free and are encouraged to support the 501(c)(3) nonprofit through tax-deductible donations. To listen or donate, visit opendoorplayhouse.org.