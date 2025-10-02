Open-Door Playhouse To Present THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS VAMPIRES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open-Door Playhouse will continue its tradition of presenting short plays in podcast form with the premiere of There’s No Such Thing as Vampires by John Cimics, launching October 15, 2025 at opendoorplayhouse.org.

In the play, Pat and Robin meet at a dance before heading to Pat’s basement apartment. As they watch a televised broadcast of the classic film Dracula, one of them becomes increasingly terrified, while the other insists, “There’s no such thing as vampires.” But is that really true?

Directed by Kim Hlavac, the production stars Ann Noble and Rob Nagle.

Playwright John Cimics is based in Midland, Texas.

Founded in 2020 by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse has become a creative outlet for playwrights, actors, and directors, producing short and one-act plays from across the U.S. and internationally. The podcast has received industry recognition, including a Communicator Award for Custody in 2021 and a Webby Award nomination in 2023 for What’s Prison Like in the Crime & Justice category. Open-Door Playhouse has also been named one of the Top 50 Audio Drama Podcasts by FeedSpot and one of the Top 100 by MillionPodcasts.

Plays are produced by Armstrong, with sound engineering by David Peters, sound effects from Audio Jungle, and music by Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

Open-Door Playhouse offers its content free of charge, with no paywall. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, it welcomes tax-deductible donations to support the work of new and emerging playwrights.