Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WOMAN ON THE 97TH FLOOR On April 26

Open-Door Playhouse will present this play in podcast form starting Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Open-Door Playhouse founder and artistic director Bernadette Armstrong directs actors Gloria Tsai and Michael Fletcher in Woman on the 97th Floor.

There was an image, burned into the minds of some Americans on September 11th, when a man and a woman leapt out of an office window of one of the Twin Towers. They were holding hands. This is a fictionalized account of what may have happened, or what some people did that day, the moment before. It is a play about choice.

Susan Kelejian is the playwright. Her previous plays include The Tragedy of Boudicca, The Belles of Bedlam, and Drive. She is the founder of the Ojai Valley Artists Theatre Ensemble. She is also an actor, director and licensed psychotherapist.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA. Associate Producer, Laree Griffith, manages our website.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here




