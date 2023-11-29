Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE FINAL BATTLE On November 30

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play The Final Battle will debut on November 30, 2023 online at Click Here

The Johnson men are home for Thanksgiving. Louis is a Vietnam veteran. Paul, his son, is a Desert Storm veteran. Jared, Paul's son-in-law, is currently in the Air Force, on leave after extended deployment. Louis is still haunted by his days in combat in the Nam. He's been harboring a terrible secret, which will soon be revealed.

Bernadette Armstrong directs a cast that includes Anne Cooper, David Purdham, Michael Fletcher, and Justice Davis.

Daniel Lambert is the playwright. Daniel has been in the theatre world for over seven years, first as an actor, then as a playwright and director. He founded Troupe Of Dysfunction, a theatre group that aims to improve mental health through creative expression. The Final Battle was written to recognize the struggles of incarcerated veterans.

The Final Battle is a selection in the Open-Door Playhouse month-long Salute to Veterans in November, focusing on works created by veterans.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here