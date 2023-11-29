Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE FINAL BATTLE On November 30

Bernadette Armstrong directs a cast that includes Anne Cooper, David Purdham, Michael Fletcher, and Justice Davis.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 4 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE FINAL BATTLE On November 30

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE FINAL BATTLE On November 30

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play The Final Battle will debut on November 30, 2023 online at Click Here

The Johnson men are home for Thanksgiving. Louis is a Vietnam veteran. Paul, his son, is a Desert Storm veteran. Jared, Paul's son-in-law, is currently in the Air Force, on leave after extended deployment. Louis is still haunted by his days in combat in the Nam. He's been harboring a terrible secret, which will soon be revealed.

Bernadette Armstrong directs a cast that includes Anne Cooper, David Purdham, Michael Fletcher, and Justice Davis.

Daniel Lambert is the playwright. Daniel has been in the theatre world for over seven years, first as an actor, then as a playwright and director. He founded Troupe Of Dysfunction, a theatre group that aims to improve mental health through creative expression. The Final Battle was written to recognize the struggles of incarcerated veterans.

The Final Battle is a selection in the Open-Door Playhouse month-long Salute to Veterans in November, focusing on works created by veterans.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Phish to Play Sphere in Las Vegas Photo
Phish to Play Sphere in Las Vegas

Phish has never played the same show twice. Each of Phish’s shows at Sphere will feature completely unique setlists AND visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience. These shows mark the beginning of a new relationship between Phish and Sphere, but they will be the only shows Phish will perform at the venue in 2024.

2
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE FINAL BATTLE On November 30 Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE FINAL BATTLE On November 30

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play The Final Battle will debut on November 30, 2023 online.

3
The Iconic Sand Dollar Lounge Announces Pizza Pop-Ups For A Good Cause At Miracle On Sprin Photo
The Iconic Sand Dollar Lounge Announces Pizza Pop-Ups For A Good Cause At Miracle On Spring Mountain

The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge has announced the return of their annual Miracle on Spring Mountain Pizza Pop-Ups for a good cause. Held Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. throughout December, prominent local chefs will take over The Sand Dollar Lounge's pizza kitchen to craft their original pizza recipes, created specifically for Miracle on Spring Mountain.

4
MYSTÈRE by Cirque du Soleil to Celebrate 30 Years in Las Vegas with Anniversary Cel Photo
MYSTÈRE by Cirque du Soleil to Celebrate 30 Years in Las Vegas with Anniversary Celebration at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

Join Cirque du Soleil's Mystère as it celebrates 30 years of awe-inspiring performances in Las Vegas with a special anniversary celebration at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino. Experience the longest-running Cirque du Soleil production and be part of the unforgettable festivities including a special performance and VIP reception.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary in Las Vegas Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary
Palms Casino Resort (12/11-12/11)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Las Vegas SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (1/02-1/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You