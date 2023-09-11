Open-Door Playhouse Debuts I'M NOT ALICE IN WONDERLAND On October 4

I'm Not Alice in Wonderland is a selection in Open-Door Playhouse's second annual Celebrating Women in Theatre.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play I'm Not Alice in Wonderland will debut on October 4, 2023 online at Click Here

A woman frantically tries to reconstruct her former relationship with Michael, her dream lover, in I'm Not Alice in Wonderland. Although she is an accomplished Hollywood agent, she is not polished or successful in her personal endeavors. In fact, she's nuts. See what happens when Melissa, our protagonist, tries to rescue her relationship with the esoteric Michael.

Miranda Stewart directs. Whitton Frank stars.

Sarah Hunter is the playwright. Her previous plays include Dogs Are Better Than People, The Vault, Duck and Cover, and Escape from the Garden. She co-created a web series, We're Not Dead Yet.

I'm Not Alice in Wonderland is a selection in Open-Door Playhouse's second annual Celebrating Women in Theatre.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here




