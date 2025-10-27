Open-Door Playhouse Debuts CYBER WITCH This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form, with the new play, Cyber Witch, starting October 31, 2025. The play will be available online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

A mysterious witch arrives at a suburban Halloween party with cupcakes and a purpose: collecting human fears. As guests fall under her spell, two friends must uncover her secret and stop her.

Bernadette Armstrong directs a cast that includes Camille Ameen as Cyber Witch, Jon Paul Burkhart as Jax, and Goreti da Silva as Lana.

Jessica Gale is the pseudonymous playwright.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, a donation is accepted.