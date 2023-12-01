Open-Door Playhouse Debuts ANXIETY On December 6

Directed by Miranda Stewart, featuring Gloria Tsai and Michael Fletcher. Debuting on December 6, 2023.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 2 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates
Casamigos Kicks Off F1 Weekend with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Photo 3 Casamigos Kicks Off F1 Weekend with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Top Psychic Medium Matt Fraser is Coming to the Edgewater Casino Resort This Week Photo 4 Top Psychic Medium Matt Fraser is Coming to the Edgewater Casino Resort This Week

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts ANXIETY On December 6

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts ANXIETY On December 6

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play Anxiety will debut on December 6, 2023 online at Click Here

Tensions build when a manic-claustrophobic woman gets locked inside an office building bathroom, along with a male janitor late one night when all other employees have left for the weekend. Tensions rise as time goes by without cell phone connection, food or her medication. Will they be rescued in time?

Miranda Stewart directs Gloria Tsai and Michael Fletcher.

Curt Wiser is the playwright. He is a writer, director, actor, cinematographer, animator, and podcaster. The recipient of a B.F.A. from the University of Central Florida, his previous audio drama credits include A Voice in Violet and The Improv Murders. His script for Anxiety won the International Music and Entertainment Association Award (IMEA).

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Feature: Travis Cloer brings his 10th CHRISTMAS AT MY PLACE at Suncoast Hotel And Casino Photo
Feature: Travis Cloer brings his 10th CHRISTMAS AT MY PLACE at Suncoast Hotel And Casino

The holidays are a time of traditions. One of them is Broadway veteran and Las Vegas entertainer Travis Cloer, who is celebrating his 10th holiday spectacular, “Christmas At My Place,” at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino on Dec. 4.

2
Phish to Play Sphere in Las Vegas Photo
Phish to Play Sphere in Las Vegas

Phish has never played the same show twice. Each of Phish’s shows at Sphere will feature completely unique setlists AND visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience. These shows mark the beginning of a new relationship between Phish and Sphere, but they will be the only shows Phish will perform at the venue in 2024.

3
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE FINAL BATTLE On November 30 Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE FINAL BATTLE On November 30

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play The Final Battle will debut on November 30, 2023 online.

4
The Iconic Sand Dollar Lounge Announces Pizza Pop-Ups For A Good Cause At Miracle On Sprin Photo
The Iconic Sand Dollar Lounge Announces Pizza Pop-Ups For A Good Cause At Miracle On Spring Mountain

The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge has announced the return of their annual Miracle on Spring Mountain Pizza Pop-Ups for a good cause. Held Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. throughout December, prominent local chefs will take over The Sand Dollar Lounge's pizza kitchen to craft their original pizza recipes, created specifically for Miracle on Spring Mountain.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY Video
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN Video
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary in Las Vegas Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary
Palms Casino Resort (12/11-12/11)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production in Las Vegas Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
The Final Battle in Las Vegas The Final Battle
Open-Door Playhouse (11/30-12/30)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones in Las Vegas Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You