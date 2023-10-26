November First Friday Art Walk Celebrates Indigenous Heritage Month, November 3

First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, announces that the November 3rd's First Friday's theme is ‘Fall into Art.' This month we also celebrate Indigenous Heritage Month.

The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople.

Key elements for this month include:

Hours of Operation – 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Friday Footprint – The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot.

COVID-19 Requests – Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements currently. First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.

First Friday's Featured Artist - Avis Charley (Spirit Lake Dakota/Diné) is a mother and an artist. She was born and raised in Los Angeles. Charley is a painter and a ledger artist using colored pencils on antique documents. She enjoys depicting Native empowerment using the female form as her main subject. Charley delights in bringing attention to and celebrating the evolution of the Native identity, from the pre-reservation period to present day, from ancestral homelands to city life. Charley is a graduate from the Institute of American Indian Arts and currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space – Cindy was the primary founder of First Friday and we honor her with a monthly space given for free to a local artist – hosting our resident artists Dray and LaRon Emcee in November.

Entertainment and the City of Las Vegas Main Stage – Local talent starting at 5:00 p.m. with BC Music Entertainment and School of Rock. The Ted Sablay Band Will Close out the evening with a performance at 9:30 p.m. Theodore Sablay is an American musician, musical director and songwriter. He has been a touring guitarist and keyboardist for The Killers since 2006 and musical director for the band's live concerts since 2022. He began his solo career in 2021, while remaining a touring musician for the Killers. In 2023, Sablay began touring nationwide, opening a number of dates for The Killers and The Wallflowers. See www.ffflv.org for more information.

First Friday Artist Residency – LaRon Emcee and Dray are the resident artists until December 2023. Starting in January 2024, two new artists will be in residence.

Live Painting – Several artists, including Matt Ortego and Sara Godbout, paint live throughout the footprint - also, attendees can take part in interactive murals.

Plant-Based Plaza – Ongoing event. Located in the new mural park across from the English Hotel, this area hosts plant-based food tents and trucks, live mural painting, Girl Scout activities for families, nutritional education and fresh farm foods.

Pin Convention with over 30 pin artists from Nevada, California, Arizona, and more joining us. So, if anyone is a pin collector this is the month to come out.

Food Trucks – Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks will be featured in the food garden.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

Roadwork Expect street improvements that will delay traffic throughout the coming months. However, we look forward to the beautiful improvements in the area.

Parking Info: Parking Options: Online Information The city paid Parking Lot (only $6) located at 500 S. Main Street will be open with free shuttle drop off at Hoover and 1st. Ride share drop off also located on Hoover and 1st Event onsite parking for $25 at 902 Casino Center corner of Hoover and Casino Center IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE PARKING: *** First Friday is only operating parking in the streets immediately surrounding the festival on 1st Street and Coolidge. These spaces are available for $25 cash at the check-in tents. We are NOT operating in any of the vacant lots in the area for parking. There have been reports of people directing people to these lots and collecting money to park there. Do NOT Park in any of these lots – you risk being towed. Please notify us if someone approaches you about parking in one of the nearby vacant lots or you see this happening. Thank you! *** The First Friday Foundation and its partners are not responsible for any damage or theft to your vehicle or belongings while at the event.



The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels – on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.

NOVEMBER 3RD FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Alternative to driving to the event: Downtown Loop provides transportation throughout downtown and to First Friday during the event.

Art Style: Emerging and established artists, craftspeople. Interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity. Artists in tents at the event and in the many galleries surrounding the event.

Art Walk 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. highlights work by primarily local artists. Check out the artists' booths at the event and be sure to stop in the many galleries in the arts district – Arts Factory, Art Square, along Main Street.

Family fun – there is always something fun for the whole family on First Friday. In August, there are several interactive community art projects throughout the footprint.

Music – From 5:00 p.m. local talent will be featured throughout the night. Check www.ffflv.org for details.

Food & Drink – 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Explore the many options for your taste buds as the First Friday culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from the many food trucks, artisan food vendors and restaurants throughout the First Friday footprint and the entire arts district.

Thanks to all our generous October sponsors:

city of Las Vegas

Astral Tequila

Diageo

Park West Gallery

AT&T

KTNV Channel 13 Action News

Flora Couture

Hours of Operation

5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

First Friday Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing local arts and culture in Las Vegas. We also believe in collaborating with other organizations to help raise awareness in the arts and linking these partnerships to benefit local artists and community members. First Friday Foundation produces the monthly event known as First Friday Las Vegas, which has been a mainstay of arts and culture in Las Vegas since 2002 and has become the leader for family-friendly activities, art, cultural enrichment, educational efforts, imagination, community and more; activities are mostly low cost or free of cost, for every age. While the First Friday Foundation is best known for its monthly event, it is also beginning to be known for its additional community programs that support local artists, small business, and nonprofits throughout the year.