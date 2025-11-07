No Doubt Extends Sold-Out Sphere’ Residency with Final Six Shows of 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



No Doubt — comprised of Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young — have added six final 2026 shows to their highly anticipated No Doubt Live at Sphere residency in response to ongoing fan demand.

The newly announced shows will take place on June 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13, following the previously announced sold-out dates - May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21, 23, 24, 27, 29, and 30. With the added shows, the residency now stands at 18 performances.

After reuniting for two Coachella weekends in 2024 and a performance at FIREAID earlier this year, the band will bring their catalog to the Las Vegas venue. This residency marks No Doubt’s first extended run of performances in nearly 14 years, following their historic Seven Night Stand in Los Angeles in 2012. The forthcoming Sphere dates arrive on the 30th anniversary of the release of No Doubt’s seminal album Tragic Kingdom, which made the foursome a household name.

Sphere’s next-generation technologies include the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

To participate in the No Doubt’s Artist Presale for the newly added dates on Wednesday, November 12 at 12pm PT, you must sign up at here by Monday, November 10 at 10pm PT. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Remaining tickets will be available during the general on sale starting Friday, November 14 at 12pm PT at ticketmaster.com.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for No Doubt’s final six shows at Sphere, with the Vibee presale beginning November 7, 2025 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET, ahead of the general public onsale.

All Concert & Hotel Experience packages include a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at Sphere, a collectible laminate and lanyard, and a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere. Vibee VIP Package holders will enjoy added perks, including priority entry to Sphere with early access for floor ticket holders, an exclusive No Doubt gift bag, luxury motorcoach transport to and from the airport, priority entry to the No Doubt fan pop-up at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and more.

In addition to hotel-inclusive packages, VIP Experience Packages will also be available for guests who do not require accommodations starting November 12, 2025 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET. For more information and access to tickets through Vibee’s packages, on sale now, please visit here.

NO DOUBT LIVE AT SPHERE

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Thursday, May 21, 2026 (MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND)

Saturday, May 23, 2026 (MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND)

Sunday, May 24, 2026 (MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND)

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 - NEW DATE

Friday, June 5, 2026 - NEW DATE

Saturday, June 6, 2026 - NEW DATE

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - NEW DATE

Friday, June 12, 2026 - NEW DATE

Saturday, June 13, 2026 - NEW DATE

Photo Credit: F. Scott Schafer