New Sculpture By Local Artist Robert Spencer Davidson Unveiled In Downtown Summerlin

A centerpiece sculpture by Southern Nevada artist Robert Spencer Davidson is now on view at the new Whole Foods Market retail center at Downtown Summerlin®, the 400-acre walkable urban core in the heart of the community.

Standing over 33 feet tall, Davidson’s sculpture, Sun Kissed, is set to be a striking focal point of the new 7.4-acre Downtown Summerlin retail corner at Sahara Blvd. and Town Center Drive, anchored by Whole Foods Market. Rising upwards toward the sky and through the shade canopy, the artwork is crafted from a durable blend of metabolized acrylic urethane composite material, steel, and concrete, designed to withstand Southern Nevada’s extreme temperatures.

Davidson, a Southern Nevada resident since the early 1960s and a longtime Calico Basin resident for over 25 years, was selected through a Request for Proposal process from a group of local artists. His design for the public space sculpture was chosen for its striking form that will become an iconic symbol of the area. According to Davidson, the sculpture’s orange-hued metallic coating will make it pop and appear to dance when the sun rises in the East.

“Summerlin’s constant and ongoing evolution speaks to the idea of progress and the promise of a bright future,” said Davidson. “My design was inspired by my love of living in Southern Nevada, my respect for the progressive and responsible way in which Summerlin has been developed, as well as my admiration for Howard Hughes—the man and visionary. As a pilot myself, I have long admired Hughes’ passion for aviation and his forward-thinking vision when he acquired the land where Summerlin now sits. To that end, Sun Kissed is symbolic of that same spirit of optimism, of always looking at the bright side.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the work of Robert Spencer Davidson to Summerlin’s ever-expanding portfolio of public art,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, SVP, Marketing & Consumer Experience, Summerlin. “As we continue to develop Summerlin, we remain committed to showcasing local talent and highlighting the power of public art as a catalyst for community engagement. This striking art piece reflects Downtown Summerlin’s new chapter of dynamic growth, with additional office, retail, and multifamily options set to define an enhanced sense of place and community identity.”

Sun Kissed helps establish the new Whole Foods Market retail center as a welcoming destination for the thousands of residents at Tanager, Echo, Constellation in Downtown Summerlin, as well as residents of other Summerlin neighborhoods connected via the trail system. The Whole Foods Market retail center is constructed to achieve LEED Silver certification and will also feature electric vehicle charging stations.

Construction on the new Downtown Summerlin retail destination began in September 2023. Whole Foods Market and Starbucks are anticipated to open first with additional openings to be phased throughout the year.

