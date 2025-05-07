Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards Revealed at The Smith Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Smith Center for the Performing Arts announced winners in 26 award categories at its 2025 Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards on May 4, 2025, held inside majestic Reynolds Hall.

Leading the way were Chris Hayes from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts and Marie Muñoz from Bishop Gorman High School as this year's Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress, respectively.

In recognition of their dedication and talent, both will receive a complimentary 10-day trip to New York City, where they will perform on a Broadway stage in June and represent Nevada in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards, named after legendary theater producer James M. Nederlander.

For Muñoz, this marks the second consecutive year she has been crowned Nevada's Outstanding Lead Actress and earned a trip to New York City.

Created by The Smith Center to recognize the state's top musical theater students, this year's event featured dazzling singing and acting performances by musical theater students from 20 Nevada high schools, including 10 finalists selected to perform solo routines. The event also showcased ensemble performances from high school theater productions by students from Carson High School, Doral Academy Red Rock High School, The Meadows School and Sierra Vista High School.

Las Vegas composer Keith Thompson served as host for this year's event.

To celebrate the many collaborative efforts involved with high school productions, The Smith Center presented a wide variety of awards this year, honoring performers and talents from high school theater programs across Southern Nevada.

The 2026 Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards recipients:

Outstanding Lead Actor: Chris Hayes, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

Outstanding Lead Actress: Marie Muñoz, Bishop Gorman High School

Spotlight Award: Luke Martin, Bishop Gorman High School

Spotlight Award: Kamille Johnson, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

Spirit of Broadway Award (Chosen by Peers): Trae Gil, Liberty High School

Spirit of Broadway Award (Chosen by Peers): Tallulah Berckley, The Meadows School

Spirit of Boadway Award (Chosen by Creative Team): Calvin Clark, Foothill High School

Spirit of Boadway Award (Chosen by Creative Team): Lexi Lopez, Desert Oasis High School

Outstanding Supporting Performer: Jay Harper, Doral Academy Red Rock High School

Outstanding Supporting Performer: NeVaeh Jackson, Las Vegas Academy

Outstanding Student Lighting Technician: Lucas Thaler, Green Valley High School

Outstanding Student Stage Manager: Abbie Laning, Bishop Gorman High School

Outstanding Student Stage Manager: Darby Porras, Green Valley High School

Outstanding Student Audio Technician: Makana Ibarra, Doral Academy Red Rock High School

Outstanding Overall Student Technician: Peyton Gauthier, Las Vegas Academy

Outstanding Costume Design and Creation: Desert Pines High School

Outstanding Set Design and Construction: Faith Conservatory of the Fine Arts

Outstanding Lighting Design and Execution: Spring Valley High School

Outstanding Direction: Las Vegas Academy

Outstanding Ensemble: Bishop Gorman High School

Outstanding Ensemble: Coronado High School

Outstanding Choreography Execution: Carson High School

Outstanding Audio Design and Execution: Doral Academy Red Rock High School

Outstanding Student Orchestra: Boulder City High School

Outstanding Overall Musical: Doral Academy Red Rock High School

In the months leading up to the event, The Smith Center enlisted a team of impartial theater professionals to serve as judges. Panels of three judges attended the productions of nominated high schools to adjudicate the shows in the eligible award categories.

On Sunday, five judges completed the process – SJ Arnegger, Head of Partnerships, Community Engagement and Earned Media for Broadway advertising agency AKA; Nicole Pryor Dernersesian President and CEO of talent agency Firestarter Entertainment; Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education and Development for MTI John Prignano; Corey Steinfast, Tony Award -winning producer and VP of Sales at Broadway Plus; and Nancy Uscher, Dean of the College of Fine Arts at UNLV – scoring the 10 finalists' solo performances to award the Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress awards to Hayes and Muñoz.

Hayes delivered a powerful performance of “Me” from Beauty and the Beast and Muñoz demonstrated her dynamic vocal range with “Heaven on Their Minds” from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Their trip to New York will include private coaching, master classes and rehearsals with renowned professionals. Participants in the national event will also receive opportunities for merit scholarships and professional advancement, along with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform onstage at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. The event will culminate with a panel of industry experts selecting two exceptional students for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance.

On Sunday, Luke Martin from Bishop Gorman High School and Kamille Johnson from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts each earned a Spotlight Award. They will serve as alternates at the national competition, in case Hayes and/or Muñoz are unable to attend.

For more information about the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards and to learn how to participate during the 2025-2026 school year, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2538.

