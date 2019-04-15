Nevada Conservatory Theatre Presents LEGALLY BLONDE

The Nevada Conservatory Theatre (NCT) presents Heather Hach's Legally Blonde May 3-12 in the Judy Bayley Theatre. Keenon D. Hooks directs.

Based on the blockbuster movie starring Reese Witherspoon, this fabulously fun musical adaptation follows the adventures of West Coast sorority girl Elle Woods. When her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law, Elle determines to win back his heart at any cost. How far will she go? Will she have to transform herself or will she hold on to her authentic Elle self? One thing's for sure: Harvard Law will never be the same.

Hooks is co-founder and director of Studio C Performing Arts in Westlake Village, California. He takes pride in education and serving the next generation of theatre artists. A graduate of Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts and El Camino College (Dance), Hooks spent two years as a principal dancer for Oui Geometor Dance Company, performing in venues throughout the South Bay area of Southern California. Working as an actor, director, and choreographer based in Los Angeles, his work has been seen at companies along the West Coast such as Cabrillo Music Theatre/5-Star Theatricals, PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre, San Diego Musical Theatre, Long Beach Opera, Oregon Cabaret Theatre, Utah Festival Opera, Musical Theatre West, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, Performance Riverside, Palos Verdes Performing Arts, and the Tony Award-winning Utah Shakespeare Festival. He is an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

The cast includes Katie Marie Jones as Elle; Alyssa Tortomassi as Margot; Dominique Schuster as Serena; Kyara Isis Williams as Pilar; Maurice-Aimé Green as Emmet, Gabrielle Silveroli as Paulette; Mickey Roark as Callahan; Ryan Baker as Warner; Kristina Kirkpatrick as Vivienne; Drew Freeman as Brooke; and Sydney Tso as Chutney.

The production and design team includes music director James Whiting, scenic designer Dana Moran-Williams, lighting designer Kirt Siders, sound designer Ben Truppin-Brown, costume designer Gabrielle Lewis, technical director Liz Haynes, and production stage manager Jenn Holland.

A skillful actress, singer, and dancer, Jones attended UNLV and has starred in numerous professional productions, including Cabaret, Marie Antoinette, Hair, The Wedding Singer, and many more. She also is a member of the Las Vegas Golden Knights cheer/dance team - The Golden Aces.

For tickets or additional information, visit the Performing Arts Center website or call 702-895-ARTS (2787).





