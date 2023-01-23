Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nate Bargatze Extends THE BE FUNNY Tour With Additional Performances At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

The GRAMMY-nominated comedian and podcaster has sold out multiple runs at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as shows around the world.

Jan. 23, 2023  
Nate Bargatze Extends THE BE FUNNY Tour With Additional Performances At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

Beloved comedian and resident headliner, Nate Bargatze, announced today his plans to return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas throughout 2023 with additional dates of "The Be Funny" Tour.

Celebrated for his clean and relatable comedic style, Bargatze will present back-to-back shows at Encore Theater on Friday, June 9, 2023 and Saturday, June 10, 2023 and Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 and Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Tickets for these performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Ticket Information

  • Performance Dates: June 9 -10, 2023 and Nov. 10-11, 2023; all shows at 7:30 p.m.

  • Public On-Sale: Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

  • Price: Tickets starting at $59.95 plus applicable fees

  • Points Of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Limited tickets remain for Bargatze's shows at Encore Theater over Big Game Weekend on Feb. 10 - 11, 2023.

For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world.

An Old Hickory, Tennessee native, Bargatze followed in the showbiz footsteps of his father, a former clown turned world class magician, whose influence is seen on his 2015 debut Comedy Central special, Full Time Magic and his debut album, Yelled at By a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

Bargatze's half-hour Netflix Special The Standups, premiered in 2017 and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his highly anticipated second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his weekly podcast, Nateland. Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has performed live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Nate was featured as one of Esquire's "Best New Comedians" by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's "Comedians to Watch" in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's '50 Comedians You Should Know' in 2015.

Bargatze is currently on his The Raincheck Tour and tickets can be found at https://natebargatze.com/.




David Spade And Nikki Glaser To Perform Together At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Over Fou Photo
David Spade And Nikki Glaser To Perform Together At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Over Four Weekends In 2023
Comedians David Spade and Nikki Glaser are teaming up to perform together in Las Vegas over four weekends throughout 2023 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held April 28 and 29, June 30 and July 1, Sept. 29 and 30 and Nov. 17 and 18, 2023, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. 
BALLYHOO! to Perform at Sand Dollar Downtown at The Plaza Hotel & Casino Photo
BALLYHOO! to Perform at Sand Dollar Downtown at The Plaza Hotel & Casino
Reggae rockers BALLYHOO! are bringing their contagious sounds to The Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza Hotel & Casino. BALLYHOO! will perform Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Comedian Mike E. Winfield to Perform In AMERICAS GOT TALENT: SUPERSTARS LIVE Photo
Comedian Mike E. Winfield to Perform In AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: SUPERSTARS LIVE
Mike E. Winfield, stand-up comedian from season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” and Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer recipient on the current season of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” takes the stage as guest host for the variety-style spectacle America’s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live at Luxor Hotel and Casino through Sunday, February 12.
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Frank Sinatra Tribute Concert to Play Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall in Photo
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Frank Sinatra Tribute Concert to Play Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall in February
Direct from Carnegie Hall, One More For the Road will appear at Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

