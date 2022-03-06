NAKED BOYS SINGING! Celebrates 100 Performances

On Sunday, March 6th the award winning production of Naked Boys Singing!, playing at Las Vegas's Erotic Heritage Museum, will say goodbye to three of its original cast members while celebrating the show's 100th performance! Straight from its record breaking 20 year off-Broadway run, the Las Vegas production was initially conceived as a 12 week residency. However, the all-male, all-nude musical revue went on to win the BroadwayWorld.com award for Best Las Vegas Musical, and due to overwhelming demand, extended several times before becoming an open ended run.

The 100th performance also marks the final performances for three of the shows original stars - David Hernandez, Matthew Ludwinski and Jaden Lux. David Hernandez made waves as a fan favorite on season 7 of American Idol. After being eliminated he made headlines when his past as a stripper came to light. Matthew Ludwinski has previously starred in the Provincetown production of Naked Boys Singing, but is best known for his starring role in the film Going Down in La La Land. Jaden Lux is making his professional debut in Naked Boys Singing serving as the dance captain and understudy.

Continuing with the show are Louis D'Aprile, Marcus Terrell and Robert Richards. The show will be taking a two week hiatus (March 7- 24) with performances resuming March 25th. Additional casting to be announced shortly.

As Vegas's only FULLY NUDE musical revue, Naked Boys Singing! is a hilarious and full frontal celebration of the male form. No costumes, no underwear, no jocks...just Naked Boys Singing! This world-wide musical phenomenon is a traditional musical revue, in the vein of vaudeville and high-camp musical theater, which reminds us that clothes alone do not make the man. The show features five handsome "boys" with gorgeous voices, hilarious comedic timing, and no clothing! With song titles ranging from "The Bliss of a Briss" to the culinary inspired "I Beat My Meat", Naked Boys Singing is 60 minutes of non-stop music, nudity, and laughter!

The Las Vegas residencey is presented by Tom D'Angora (Naked Boys Singing! New York, NEWSical, A Musical About Star Wars) and Nick Padgett (Producing Artistic Director; Padgett Productions) with Tom and Michael D'Angora (Naked Boys Singing! New York, A Musical About Star Wars) directing. Created in 1998 by Robert Schrock and a team of 12 writers in an attempt to save L.A.'s LGBTQ Celebration Theatre from closing (the attempt worked!) Naked Boys Singing! went on to play from coast-to-coast and all around the world, in 2007 a film adaptation was released, and the show opened in New York in 2000 where it is continuing its record breaking off-Broadway run. The musical was initially marketed to gay men, but the shows fan base quickly grew to a wide and diverse audience, it has become a bachelor and bachelorette party staple and the New York Daily News calls it "a hit with gays, straights and everyone in between".

Naked Boys Singing plays Fridays - Sundays at 10pm at The Jewel Box Theatre located inside The Erotic Heritage Museum at 3275 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Ticket prices start at $74.99 with a limited number of premium VIP tickets available.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.NakedBoysSingingVegas.com.

