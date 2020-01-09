Mott 32 Celebrates Chinese New Year With Special Entrées

Mott 32 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will celebrate Chinese New Year with a selection of eight special entrées for a limited time beginning Friday, Jan. 17 through Saturday, Feb. 2. Enjoy authentic entrées on the a la carte menu that highlights the restaurant's signature approach to regional Chinese cuisine.

Dishes include delicacies such as sea cucumber, fish maw and abalone, which are reserved for special occasions and believed to inspire good fortune and health for the new year. Each dish is made with time-honored recipes using modern techniques and premium ingredients.

Chinese New Year entrées include:

Assorted garden greens served with preserved red bean curd sauce ($32)

Braised abalone, sea cucumber and fish maw ($488)

Braised pig knuckles with lettuce ($38)

Braised sea cucumber served with dried shrimp, lotus seed, lily, pearl barley, Yunnan ham and mushroom ($218)

Whole Maine lobster salad with Australian abalone, served with homemade sauce ($140)

Pan-fried spring onion cake made with egg, topped with sesame seeds ($28)

Steamed chicken fillet with Yunnan ham and vegetables, served with shrimp paste (half - $42)

E-Fu noodle with crabmeat and superior soup ($38)

Two of Mott 32's signature dishes are especially popular for celebrations, including the 36-month, acorn-fed barbecue pluma Ibérico pork and the famous applewood-roasted Peking duck, which is presented and carved tableside. The Peking duck can be pre-ordered to ensure its availability, as it takes 48 hours to prepare in special duck oven and air-drying fridge.

Mott 32 is located off the casino floor of The Palazzo tower at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Hours of operation are from 5 - 11 p.m. daily, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to make reservations, visit mott32.com/lasvegas,





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You