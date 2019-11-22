Mondays Dark Celebrates Six Years And $1 Million Raised At The Pearl Concert Theater On December 9

Charity and celebration go hand in hand at Las Vegas' philanthropic event of the year, Mondays Dark. Raise a glass and celebrate their 6th Anniversary on Monday, Dec. 9 at the Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino Resort. This anniversary event also celebrates hitting the $1 million mark of raising funds for Las Vegas' philanthropic organizations.

Mondays Dark begins at 8 p.m. with doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available now at www.MondaysDark.com . Reserved tables of four are also available for $400 and a limited number of suites can be reserved for $2,000 which hold 10-15 people and include light hors d'oeuvres and drinks. Tickets for this event are extremely limited, so supporters will want to get them before they're gone.

Guests are invited to enjoy a night of entertainment starring Vegas' top entertainers and bid on luxurious live and silent auction items including art, show and concert tickets, dining packages, spa treatments, jewelry, and more. The celebration continues inside Greene St. Kitchen for the after party of a lifetime.

This event also looks back and celebrates the 2019 charity partners which included Discovery Children's Museum, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, Jake Kielb's Hockey Foundation, Communities In Schools, Nathan Adelson Hospice, Nevada Pep, Big Sisters Big Brothers, After School All Stars, Ogden Family Foundation, Grant A Gift Foundation, The Shade Tree, Rock 4 Change, Culture Shock, Freedom House, Pawtastic Friends, Majestic Repertory Theater, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, The Garden Foundation, Xtreme Couture GI Foundation, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, and Maximum Hope.

The lineup of entertainers for the event will be announced late fall. Mondays Dark will announce the 2020 charity lineup at the anniversary event, with another 21 local charities in store, that's 42 local organizations under one roof. 2020 will be a monumental year for Mondays Dark, as the event surpasses the $1 million raised for Las Vegas non-profits.

Mark Shunock is the creator and host of Mondays Dark. He can also be seen ringside with Top Rank Boxing and at all the major National Hockey League events. He is the in-arena host for the Vegas Golden Knights and co-hosts the hit podcast "All the Vegas" with Brock Radke of Las Vegas Weekly. Mondays Dark has been named "Best of the City" from Vegas Seven in 2014 and "Best of Vegas" from Las Vegas Weekly the following year. In addition, Shunock received the 2014 Angel Award for Cultural Advocate/Entertainer of the Year and recently won Best Philanthropist from "Best of Las Vegas" and the Las Vegas Review Journal and the Impact Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals Las Vegas Chapter for Mondays Dark.

Shunock opened The Space in 2017, which is the permanent home to Mondays Dark. During its first two years, The Space has hosted Tony Winners, Emmy Winners, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Celebrity Athletes, Celebrity Chefs, a variety of locally-produced plays and musicals, Mondays Dark events, theater workshops, community gatherings, private parties, concerts by top entertainers, burlesque, comedy showcases and so much more.

As Las Vegas' premier entertainment community and the city's most anticipated fundraising event, Mondays Dark was founded in November 2013 by entertainer and philanthropist Mark Shunock . Shunock's goal was to provide the community a sizzling mix of entertainment, music and comedy while supporting local charities such as Opportunity Village, Nevada SPCA, Orion Cancer Foundation, Keep Memory Alive, AFAN Aid for Aids of Nevada, and Habitat for Humanity to name a few. Since its launch, Mondays Dark has raised almost $1 million for Las Vegas charities, one event at a time, one ticket at a time.

The Space is Vegas' Community Driven, Charity Based Arts Complex consisting of a 3000 square foot raw performance/event space, Black Box Theatre, Rehearsal Studio, Pod Cast Studio, and a Piano Bar. Since opening, it has hosted Tony Winners, Grammy Winners, fashion shows to birthday parties.





