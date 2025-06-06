Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil Celebrates 5,000 Performances at Mandalay Bay

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil marked a historic milestone this week, celebrating its 5,000th performance before a sold-out crowd at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The milestone performance, held on June 5, was more than a celebration of longevity—it also showcased the production’s latest evolution. The show now includes all-new technological upgrades, redesigned costumes, a visually stunning drone sequence, and a newly added performance of “Another Part of Me,” further expanding its celebrated soundtrack featuring hits like “Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and “Smooth Criminal.”

Following the show, the cast gathered onstage for a commemorative photo, marking 5,000 performances of honoring Michael Jackson’s legacy with a production unlike any other in Las Vegas or the world.

Widely praised for its seamless integration of Cirque’s signature acrobatics with Jackson’s genre-defining choreography, Michael Jackson ONE is the only live stage production officially authorized to present his music and likeness, making it a must-see for fans of all ages.

To meet rising demand, the show has also launched a new summer schedule, with performances Thursday through Monday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., offering visitors more flexibility and more chances to experience the magic.

Visit cirquedusoleil.com/michael-jackson-one for tickets and details.

