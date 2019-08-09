Martina McBride Performs To Packed House For M Resort Spa Casino's Summer Concert Series

Award-winning country music artist, Martina McBride took to the stage to sing her chart-topping hits Saturday at the M Resort Spa Casino's Summer Concert Series presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. McBride rocked the packed house, performing to more than 5,000 fans. The picturesque poolside concert showcased McBride's most popular hit songs such as "Independence Day," "Wild Angels," "This One's For the Girls," "A Broken Wing", and many more of her most-treasured fan favorites.

Prior to McBride's performance, guests enjoyed the Ultimate Country Party Zone including a mechanical bull and booths featuring sponsors such as Tito's Handmade Vodka, Boot Barn, Stoney's Rockin' Country, Jack Daniels, Bud Light and 95.5 The Bull (KWNR).

With over 18 million albums sold, 20 Top 10 singles and six number-one hits, Martina McBride is a bona fide force in the country music business. The triple-platinum recording artist has also won 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three Top Female Vocalist wins from the Academy of Country Music.





