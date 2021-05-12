MYSTÈRE by Cirque du Soleil to Return to the Stage at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in June

More than a year after theater lights dimmed around the world, Mystère by Cirque du Soleil at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino will returns to the stage for its first performance on Monday, June 28. The Intermission is Over! Tickets for performances are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/mystere.

During the show's first rehearsal on stage since closing its doors nearly 14 months ago, cast and crew members gathered to celebrate the emotional and joyous return to the world-famous theater. Today the internationally renowned entertainment producer maintains its mission of cultivating creativity and sharing the hope and joy that live entertainment brings.

Mystère is the original must-see Cirque du Soleil production that combines high-energy acrobatics with dramatic dance set to the thunderous rhythms of the Taïko drums. Offered exclusively at Treasure Island in Las Vegas, Mystère is a one-of-a-kind production that promises to astound audiences like never before. The new updated schedule includes nightly performances Friday through Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Friday - Tuesday

at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

7 P.M. SHOWS ONLY

June 28-29

July 4-6, 9, 12-13, 19, 20, 26-27

Sept. 5-8

DARK DAYS

Wednesday and Thursday through Sept. 18

Effective Sept. 18, dark days will be Thursday and Friday

ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS

Sept. 10-14, 17

Nov. 6

TICKET PRICES

Tickets starting at $75

*Note: Prices do not include tax and fees

ADDITIONAL INFO

TO BOOK TICKETS:

Call 800-392-1999 or 702-894-7722

Go to https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/mystere or www.treasureisland.com

*Please note that show schedules are subject to change.

Health & Safety

Please click here to view Cirque du Soleil's Commitment to Safety and visit TreasureIsland.com/COVID-19 to view additional safety information.