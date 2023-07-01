MICHAEL JACKSON ONE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Celebrates 10 Years at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

To commemorate 10 years of shows, cast members delighted hotel guests, staff and fans with a surprise performance in Mandalay Bay's main lobby.

By: Jul. 01, 2023

On June 29th, Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil celebrated a decade of sensational performances at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with a special anniversary show in front of a sold-out audience filled with VIPs and longtime fans. Since premiering in 2013, more than 5 million guests have experienced the dynamic acrobatics, dance and mesmerizing visuals set to the King of Pop's iconic discography.

To commemorate 10 years of shows, cast members delighted hotel guests, staff and fans with a surprise performance in Mandalay Bay's main lobby. Following the high energy dance number, the festivities continued with a VIP invited guest reception at the recently opened restaurant Retro by Voltaggio. Guests mingled over cocktails and light bites in the 80s and 90s-inspired space before heading to the Michael Jackson ONE Theatre to take their seats.

Rounding out the celebratory night, the Michael Jackson ONE cast took the stage and put on an electrifying performance in the state-of-the-art, surround-sound theater which received a well-deserved standing ovation.

Michael Jackson ONE performs Thursday – Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/michael-jackson-one.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group 

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. In addition to producing world-renowned circus art shows, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.




