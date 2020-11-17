MAGIC MIKE LIVE is Back at SAHARA Las Vegas

Tickets on sale Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. PT and performances begin March 26, 2021.

Vegas' hottest and most magical show, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas is headed to The Strip for the first time ever to perform inside the all-new Magic Mike Theater at SAHARA Las Vegas starting March 26, 2021. Returning in a cutting-edge new venue specially designed with the best features from MAGIC MIKE LIVE productions around the world, the revamped MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas will feature new routines and technologies, a lush cocktail lounge for pre and post show magic, a poolside VIP Meet & Greet experience, a flexible ticketing policy that's just Too Good to Be True, and more.

Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and fees, are on sale now at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com.

The international flagship production of the modern-day male revue that's taken the world by storm, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas and its cast of the hottest and most talented men from around the country will return to the stage with fan favorite routines and plenty of new songs and surprises to delight even the show's most devoted fans. Taking over a two-story space on the newly remodeled resort's second floor, the show's new venue will be nearly 50% larger than its last and feature the best amenities and technologies from MAGIC MIKE LIVE productions around the world, including:

A variety of seating to suit the comfort of every guest, from couches and easy chairs to standard theater seats and cabaret tables.

Zip lines spanning the venue, allowing performers to traverse the room in seconds.

A two-story bar that innovatively doubles as a performance space throughout the show.

A surround sound system coupled with a state-of-the-art lighting rig that places each audience member in the center of the action.

A QR code-based ordering system for lightning fast, contactless beverage service.

New to the MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas experience, ticketholders can grab drinks before the high jinks in the Magic Mike Lounge. Designed and curated by the Magic Mike team, the lounge will offer guests a full bar and comfortable seating to set the mood, making the traditional theater lobby experience a thing of the past. Ticketholders can start their Magic Mike experience up to an hour before the show and then hang out late into the night.

To make the night even more magical, guests can score extra time with the guys after the show with the purchase of a Magic Meet & Greet add-on for $55. Following the show, these lucky showgoers will be escorted to the exclusive Alexandria Pool for an intimate visit with select members of the cast. While hanging out poolside, guests will receive a complimentary signature cocktail and have the opportunity to take plenty of photos with the guys. The Magic Meet & Greet also includes a custom VIP lanyard, an exclusive Magic Mike merchandise package, the option to reserve a table in the Magic Mike Lounge, and a glossy souvenir program.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas will also offer a ticketing policy that's Too Good to Be True: Ticketholders unable to attend the show for any reason - due to illness, a missed flight, or the world's worst hangover - can reschedule their tickets for another performance or receive a full refund through the MAGIC MIKE LIVE box office up to two hours before showtime. The new MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas is being created with the health and well-being of its guests, cast and crew as a top priority, and will be dynamically designed so that it is able to meet or exceed the requirements of government guidance for health and safety practices at any given time.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with a 5 p.m. performance on Saturday and late-night shows at 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; no shows on Monday or Tuesday. Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 20, at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com.

