Legendary Rockers Tesla Set Return to House f Blues Las Vegas 

Legendary rockers TESLA are returning to House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino later this year. Performances of TESLA: The Las Vegas Residency will take place on October 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25, 2025, and are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

During this exclusive five-day run of shows, TESLA will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Hang Tough” and “Edison’s Medicine,” as well as their acoustic driven songs such as “Signs” and “Love Song” (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits). Die-hard fans from all over the world are headed to Las Vegas to witness TESLA, America’s blue collar rock band, during this special limited-time engagement. And TESLA is ready to rock and show fans an unforgettable time.

Tickets for TESLA: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are available by visiting HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of Tesla at House of Blues Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, May 8 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

House of Blues, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale starting Thursday, May 8 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, May 8 at 10 p.m. PT.

About TESLA

That they are still roaring and soaring should be no surprise. That’s just how they are built. TESLA may have been born in the mid-80s, but their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic, 1970s rock and roll. The same roots that produced bands like Bad Company, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith.

The ground started shaking in Sacramento, CA, in 1984; gold country that would soon be producing some platinum. They started out as City Kidd, until a suggested name change to TESLA, honoring the eccentric inventor Nikola Tesla who pioneered all things electrical. Their 1986 platinum debut album, Mechanical Resonance, included Top 40 hits “Modern Day Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.” 1989’s double-platinum The Great Radio Controversy included hits “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)” and “Love Song”. Suddenly, TESLA, who had been touring with bands such as Def Leppard and David Lee Roth, earned headlining status. In 1990, TESLA helped reshape the face of modern rock music by stripping down to the Five Man Acoustical Jam, an informal collection of their biggest hits peppered with rock and roll classics by the Beatles, Stones, and others. This album produced their biggest hit single to date, a cover of Five Man Electrical Band’s “Signs.” Other 90s albums from Tesla include platinum selling Psychotic Supper and Bust a Nut.

The band continues to record and release new material including 9 new albums since 2000. Most recently, they debuted the single “All About Love,” featured on their All About Love EP—now available as a special edition collector's 12" vinyl. They also celebrated two highly successful Record Store Day events since their last residency, with both volumes of their limited-edition double LPs, Real 2 Reel Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, completely selling out. Both are cover song studio albums that pay homage to classic rock tunes from the late 1960s and early 1970s. TESLA brings their unique touch to these iconic tracks, recorded using analog tape and vintage equipment, with a dedication to preserving the raw, authentic sound of the era. The albums showcase the band's exceptional talent, captured in a live in studio setting, without the use of pro tools or an automated mixing console.

TESLA’s legacy is alive and well as they continue to record and sellout venues all over the world. As comfortable, rugged, and dependable as your favorite pair of boots, they endure. TESLA is a celebration of the greatest spirits of rock and roll.

