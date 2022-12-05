Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; Broadway In The HOOD Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Michelle Johnson - A SONDHEIM SCRAPBOOK - The Smith Center - Myron's 35%

Dianna Ross - DIANNA ROSS IN CONCERT - Wynn 25%

Michelle Johnson - LET IT BE - THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES - The Smith Center - Myron's 15%

Michelle Johnson - A VINTAGE CHRISTMAS - The Smith Center - Myron's 8%

John Lloyd Young - CABARET - The Space 7%

Don Barnhart - UNAPOLOGETICALLY FUNNY - Delirious Comedy Club 5%

John Lloyd Young - BY REQUEST - The Space 4%

Jennifer Romas - EXXCITE THE SHOW - Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley Oblad - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Signature Productions 55%

Nicholas Foote - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater 45%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Neil Taffe & John Tomasello - THE LION KING - Broadway In The HOOD 64%

Tracy Foote - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater 36%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Romeo Lopez - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 39%

Troy Heard - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 19%

Keith Dotson - SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre 13%

Troy Heard - MATILDA - Super Summer Theatre 13%

Michael Vojvodich - INTO THE WOODS - Dynamic Productions 9%

Joe Hynes - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Super Summer 5%

Mark Waldrop - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Torrey Russell - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD 58%

Troy Heard - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 42%



Best Ensemble Performance

RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 40%

THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 18%

SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre 14%

MATILDA - Super Summer Theatre 11%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Dynamic Productions 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Dynamic Productions 5%

RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - Public fit 2%

OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 1%

NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

AV Vegas - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 63%

Marcus Randolph - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 37%



Best Musical

RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 34%

LITTLE WOMEN - Seedling Theatre Company 20%

THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 15%

SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre 10%

INTO THE WOODS - Dynamic Productions 7%

MATILDA - Super Summer Theatre 6%

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Super Summer 4%

SANDMAN - Majestic Repertory Theatre 4%

NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kalena Blake - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Seedling Theatre Company 16%

Ayden Fafard - RENT - Broadway In The Hood (at The Center) 12%

Trenton Klinkefus - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 11%

Riley Cohen - RENT - Broadway in the Hood 9%

Caitlin Ary - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 8%

Neil Taffe - RENT - Broadway In The Hood (at The Center) 7%

Katie Marie Jones - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 7%

Monica Johns - MATILDA - Super Summer Theatre 5%

Nakaze Harris - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater 5%

Marissa McCoy - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Super Summer 4%

Matthew Trudeau - ALL SHOOK UP - Dynamic Productions 4%

Jeremy Ines - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Super Summer 4%

Rowan Johns - INTO THE WOODS - Dynamic Productions 2%

Mary Beth Zentner - SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre 2%

Derek Gregerson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater 1%

Kirstin Maki - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater 1%

Michael West - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 1%

Kristen Alderson - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Misty Easler - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD 38%

Kami Johnson - LITTLE WOMEN - Seedling Theatre Company 31%

Erik Amblad - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 13%

Sherri Dower - THE FOREIGNER - Las Vegas Little Theater 7%

Valerie Carpinter Bernstein - ON GOLDEN POND - Vegas Theatre Company 6%

Jacob Sidhom - COMPLEMENTO - The Asylum Theatre 3%

Christopher Brown - RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - A public fit 3%



Best Play

AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD 59%

OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 33%

RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - A public fit 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Neil Taffe - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 56%

Sin City Scenic - THE LION KING - Broadway In The HOOD 44%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tuesday Usry - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD 24%

Tuesday Usry - THE COLOR PURPLE - Broadway In The HOOD 14%

Alyssa Schwartz - LITTLE WOMEN - Seedling Theatre Company 10%

Britni Favero - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Seedling Theatre Company 9%

Malia Rae - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 7%

Beau Geurts - MATILDA - Super Summer Theatre 7%

Ray Winters - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 7%

Jenelle Catherina - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre 6%

Kalena Blake - FOOTLOOSE - Summerlin Library/Signature Productions 5%

Quincy Thomas - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater 5%

Mary Beth Zentner - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Signature Productions 4%

Carly Sakolove - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 0%

Taylor Crousore - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mervin Kennth Alexander - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD 56%

Venus Cobb - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 30%

Brenna Folger - RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - A public fit 13%

