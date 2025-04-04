Las Vegas to Host Immersive THE WIZARD OF OZ Experience at Sphere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wizard of Oz is coming to Vegas. Amid the Wicked mania, Sphere Entertainment is presenting the original 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz, as a fully immersive experience for Las Vegas audiences.

In collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, Google, and Magnopus, Sphere will use cutting-edge technologies to enhance the original film. The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will maintain the integrity of the original while pushing the boundaries of Sphere’s experiential medium.

The creative team behind The Wizard of Oz at Sphere includes Academy Award and Emmy-nominated producer Jane Rosenthal (The Irishman); Academy Award-winning visual effects specialist Ben Grossmann (Hugo); Academy Award-winning editor Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer); and Creative Director Zack Winokur (Little Island).

Also in the works is a new project, From The Edge​​​​​​. Directed by Academy Award winners E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo), From The Edge will feature premier athletes – free diver Alenka Artnik, skier Markus Eder, rock climber Alex Honnold, BASE jumper Katie Hansen Lajeunesse, and surfer Kai Lenny – and take audiences inside the world of extreme sports.

All five athletes are being captured on location by Big SkyTM, Sphere Entertainment’s proprietary camera system developed to capture images at the scale and fidelity necessary for Sphere's display. Filming is underway in locations in Jordan, Dubai, Switzerland, the Bahamas, Austin, Las Vegas, and Maui.

From The Edge is produced by Vasarhelyi and Chin and their Little Monster Films along with Evan Hayes and Callum Greene. Executive Producers are Anna Barnes (Little Monster Films) and Nick Martini (Stept Studios).

Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, said: “Our goal for The Sphere Experience is a diverse slate that leverages Sphere’s power as an experiential medium. The Wizard of Oz at Sphere and From The Edge will push that vision forward in different ways.”

Both productions are part of The Sphere ExperienceTM, Sphere’s slate of original immersive content. The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is set to open on August 28, 2025, and From The Edge is set to debut in 2026. To be the first to know more about The Wizard of Oz at Sphere and From The Edge, please visit thesphere.com and sign up for The Inner Circle.

