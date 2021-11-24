Las Vegas to Celebrate Delirious Comedy Club Day

December 2, 2021, is officially Delirious Comedy Club Day in Las Vegas. Celebrating their 500th show since the pandemic shutdown, resident headliner Don Barnhart says, "Laughter is an important part of our mental health and vital to keeping our spirits high in tough times."

Delirious Comedy Club is located inside the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino in fabulous Downtown Las Vegas and was one of the first venues/shows to reopen after the shutdown.

Mayor Goodman proclaimed, "By virtue of the authority given to me by the laws of the state of Nevada and by the charter of the City of Las Vegas, I Carolyn G. Goodman, Mayor of the City of Las Vegas do hereby proclaim December 2, 2021, as Delirious Comedy Club Day in the City of Las Vegas and ask all residents and visitors to join me in recognizing Delirious Comedy Club and its owner, Mr. Don Barnhart."

Mr. Barnhart is the resident headliner and producer of Delirious, Jokesters and House of Magic and his new Dry Bar Comedy Special has gone viral. Since 1992, Mr. Barnhart has been producing and performing comedy shows to entertain U.S. Troops overseas.

Delirious Comedy Club Day will be celebrated December 2 at 8pm, featuring comedians Don Barnhart, Guy Fessenden, Noelle Raiman, Ron Coleman and comedy magician Chad Chesmark, along with other special guests and surprises.

Advance tickets are available at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com

Delirious Comedy Club shows run Thursday - Sunday at 8pm and 10pm with The House of Magic shows at 6pm.